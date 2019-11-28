Where is The Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts now and what has she been doing since the band split?

After the news that The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting, here's everything you need to know about band-member Ashley Roberts

It was announced this morning on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that The Pussycat Dolls will reunite for the first time since their 2010 split.

OG members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta are reuniting for a tour.

Announcing the tour, Nicole said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

Ashley then added: "It's been 10 years since we've all been sat in a room like this together."

And when Amanda Holden asked why they had chosen now to reunite, Ashley replied: "I think it's just the timing. The stars aligned, there's been unfinished business, it's been 10 years since we've all gotten back together. And we were ready to do it."

Here's everything you need to know about Pussycat OG and Heart Radio Showbiz presenter Ashley Roberts:

Who is Ashley Roberts? What's her age and background?

Ashley, 38, was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003. She later left the group in February 2010 to pursue a solo career. She released a number of singles, and also forged a television career - appearing in TV shows such as 90210.

In 2012, she appeared as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and came in second place - losing out to Charlie Brooks. She was also a judge on Dancing On Ice, and appeared on Channel 4's The Jump.

Ashley appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2012. Picture: PA

Does Ashley Roberts have a boyfriend?

Ashley is currently dating Strictly star Giovanni Pernice. They met while she was appearing on the show, but she later revealed they got together after the series had finished.

Speaking to Weekend magazine soon after the final, she said: "It’s just starting now! This is when it’s starting, but it’s still early days!

"Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice."

Ashley Roberts appears on Strictly

Last year, it was announced that Ashley would be a contestant on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing. She and partner Pasha Kovalev came in second place to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Ashley Roberts on Heart Radio

Ashley is currently a showbiz reporter on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, which you can listen to nationwide between 6:30 and 10am each weekday morning.

Listen to the full Pussycat Doll reunion interview, available now on Global Player

Listen to The Pussycat Dolls Reunion Interview