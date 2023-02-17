Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Die Hard actor's family thanked fans for the "incredible outpouring of love" in the wake of the news.

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with an untreatable form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Hollywood star's family released a heartbreaking statement confirming he was suffering with the cruel disease but said it was a "relief to finally have a clear diagnosis".

The 67-year-old has been battling aphasia, a condition affecting speech and language that is usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain, since spring last year.

However in a recent message from the actor's loved ones, it was confirmed that Bruce's illness had progressed into FTD.

Ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Willis, and his five children Rumer, Scout, Evelyn, Tallulah and Mabel blessed fans for their "generosity of spirit" in the emotional statement posted online.

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the statement began.

"For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

Sharing details about the Armageddon legend's health, his family continued: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Bruce's girls went on to explain that FTD is the most common form of dementia in people under 60, and explained there was no current treatment for this type of dementia.

"As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the family added.

Bruce's family released a statement updating fans on his new diagnosis. Picture: Getty

Speaking on behalf of their beloved father, ex-partner and husband, his family said: "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.

"We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.

"Ours is just one family with a loved one who suffers from FTD, and we encourage others facing it to seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org)."

The 67-year-old's condition is sadly untreatable. Picture: Getty

The statement finished by urging people to learn about the cruel condition and help to support the AFTD’s mission "in whatever way you can".

Singing off, his family wrote: "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.

"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

Read more: