The most SHOCKING celebrity face tattoos: Kelsy Karter's Harry Styles inking and more

American singer Kelsy Karter showed off her Harry Styles cheek tattoo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Kelsy Karter recently showed off her Harry Styles face tattoo on her cheek, but what other celebs have facial inkings? We investigate...

If you thought you regretted that swallow you got tattooed on your lower back in year 10, take a look at this American singer, who got a picture of (supposedly) Harry Styles on her CHEEK.

Kelsy has expressed her hope to collaborate with Harry in the future. Picture: Instagram

Blimey.

After spending the better part of this morning trying to decipher if it's real or just an elaborate prank, we've come to the conclusion that it's (probably) legit. But how on earth did this happen?

Harry styles face tattoo: Kelsy Karter

American singer Kelsy Karter is a big fan of Harry Styles. She's such a big fan, she got him tattooed on her face forever. Yikes.

Posting a photo of the inking to Instagram, she wrote alongside it: "mama, look what i made me do".

She had hinted at her plans for the tat on January 18th, tweeting: “Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.”

The artist behind the inking is Romeo Lacoste, who boasts a hefty 1.9 million Instagram followers. His usual tattoos are simple birds and flower designs, rather than clumsily-drawn ex-boyband members. So the tattoo really is a shock all-round.

Kelsy previously gushed about her love of Harry Styles to i-D magazine, saying: “What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album.

“For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn’t been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He’s introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make," she continued.

She also spoke of her desire to collaborate with the former-One Direction star, saying: “I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album.”

What other celebs have face tattoos? Let's find out:

Jesy Nelson face tattoo

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson showed off her red facial inking back in December, and we're big fans of her Queen of Hearts pattern by her ear.

Tattooist Zaya Hastra posted a picture of the tat captioned: "First of three on the beautiful @jesynelson from @littlemix, lovely to see you again. 👑 of ❤️! ."

Justin Bieber's face tattoo

The Biebs has 'Grace' tattooed above his right eyebrow, which is thought to be one half of a matching set of tats with his wife Hailey Baldwin (she allegedly has 'style').

Justin's inking was done by celebrity tattoo artist extraordinaire Jonboy, who recently posted a pic of it on his Instagram.

Post Malone face tattoo

Post Malone has probably the most relatable tattoo of all time on his face - 'always' and 'tired' inked on each cheek.

Mike Tyson face tattoo

No celebrity face tattoo list is complete without the OG - Mike Tyson, who famously got a facial inking to celebrate his 'warrior status'.

Speaking in a 2008 documentary about the tat, Mike said: "I thought it was so hot. I just thought it was a cool tattoo."