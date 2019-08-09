Channing Tatum and Jessie J move in together into beautiful Suffolk mansion

9 August 2019, 15:17

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly moving in together
Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly moving in together. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s relationship is only getting stronger as the couple commit to sharing a house in the Suffolk countryside.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J first started dating in September 2018, and are now moving in together, it has been reported.

The Step Up and Magic Mike star has been spending plenty of time in the UK visiting Jessie J, as well as plugging London West End show Magic Mike, which he made famous.

READ MORE: Jessie J refuses to answer question about Channing Tatum on This Morning in awkward interview

Now, the pair have a joint home in the countryside to share when together.

According to The Sun, the beautiful home near Bury St Edmonds is situated next to Claudia Schiffer’s home, and has a pool, tennis courts and a huge garden.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have been dating since September 2018
Channing Tatum and Jessie J have been dating since September 2018. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

A source close to the couple told the publication: “Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength.

“They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense so enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the countryside.”

They added: “The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

Channing splits his time between the UK and LA
Channing splits his time between the UK and LA. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

Channing still regularly returns to LA to see his daughter Everly, who he shares with his ex wife Jenna Dewan.

Channing and Jenna split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Anne is now pregnant with her first child

Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive
Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship

Karen Clifton speaks out for the first time about ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's relationship
Caroline and Lewis are Instagram official

Caroline Flack parties with posts loved-up Instagram with new boyfriend Lewis Burton
Find out everything about Ben Foden's new wife

Who is Ben Foden's new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and when did he split from Una Healy?
Barbara Windsor was diagnosed in 2014, but kept the illness private for four years

Barbara Windsor’s husband reveals she forgets where she lives and that they’re married as Alzheimer's worsens

Trending on Heart

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health

The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image)

Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

Lifestyle

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

TV & Movies

The flooding started around two o’clock in the afternoon, and it took hours for the pipe to be repaired

Horror for holidaymakers as 56,000 litres of raw sewage flood Spanish resort

Lifestyle

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?

TV & Movies

The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision

TV & Movies