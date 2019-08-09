Channing Tatum and Jessie J move in together into beautiful Suffolk mansion

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly moving in together. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s relationship is only getting stronger as the couple commit to sharing a house in the Suffolk countryside.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J first started dating in September 2018, and are now moving in together, it has been reported.

The Step Up and Magic Mike star has been spending plenty of time in the UK visiting Jessie J, as well as plugging London West End show Magic Mike, which he made famous.

Now, the pair have a joint home in the countryside to share when together.

According to The Sun, the beautiful home near Bury St Edmonds is situated next to Claudia Schiffer’s home, and has a pool, tennis courts and a huge garden.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have been dating since September 2018. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

A source close to the couple told the publication: “Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength.

“They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense so enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the countryside.”

They added: “The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

Channing splits his time between the UK and LA. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

Channing still regularly returns to LA to see his daughter Everly, who he shares with his ex wife Jenna Dewan.

Channing and Jenna split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.