Emmerdale actress Charley Webb debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Charley Webb debuted her growing baby bump. Picture: OK!

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third baby.

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in ITV soap Emmerdale, has debuted her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy.

Charley’s husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the same soap, joined Charley with their two children as they spoke to OK! magazine about the pregnancy.

Charley and Matthew already have Buster, 8, and Bowie, 3.

Charley looked amazing in a pink silk dress as her eldest adorably held her baby bump.

Speaking about the gender of the new baby, which they have decided to not find out, Charley said: “Buster was so desperate for Bowie to be a boy and he was, so it would be nice to have that same thing for Bowie.”

Charley and Matthew already have two sons, Buster and Bowie. Picture: OK!

The actress added: “It doesn’t matter to me at all.”

However, Charley does think that the new baby will be a boy.

"I’m used to boys and I always thought I’d have three boys and a girl, in that order. That’s my instinct but who knows,” the actress said.

Speaking about expanding their family, Matthew said: “We’ve always wanted a big family.

The couple announced their pregnancy on Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram/Charley Webb

“It feels different this time as it feels like we’re going from a family to a gang. We’re looking forward to the chaos another child will bring.”

The couple announced the pregnancy news on Christmas Day last year on Instagram.

Posing with their two sons, the couple held up a sign which read: “Buster, Bowie, and…”

Read the full story in this week’s OK! magazine, out today.