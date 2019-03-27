Emmerdale actress Charley Webb debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy with husband Matthew Wolfenden

27 March 2019, 08:44

Charley Webb debuted her growing baby bump
Charley Webb debuted her growing baby bump. Picture: OK!
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third baby.

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in ITV soap Emmerdale, has debuted her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy.

Charley’s husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the same soap, joined Charley with their two children as they spoke to OK! magazine about the pregnancy.

Charley and Matthew already have Buster, 8, and Bowie, 3.

Charley looked amazing in a pink silk dress as her eldest adorably held her baby bump.

Speaking about the gender of the new baby, which they have decided to not find out, Charley said: “Buster was so desperate for Bowie to be a boy and he was, so it would be nice to have that same thing for Bowie.”

Charley and Matthew already have two sons, Buster and Bowie
Charley and Matthew already have two sons, Buster and Bowie. Picture: OK!

READ MORE: Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden defends soap's paedophile storyline

The actress added: “It doesn’t matter to me at all.”

However, Charley does think that the new baby will be a boy.

"I’m used to boys and I always thought I’d have three boys and a girl, in that order. That’s my instinct but who knows,” the actress said.

Speaking about expanding their family, Matthew said: “We’ve always wanted a big family.

The couple announced their pregnancy on Christmas Day
The couple announced their pregnancy on Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram/Charley Webb

“It feels different this time as it feels like we’re going from a family to a gang. We’re looking forward to the chaos another child will bring.”

The couple announced the pregnancy news on Christmas Day last year on Instagram.

Posing with their two sons, the couple held up a sign which read: “Buster, Bowie, and…”

Read the full story in this week’s OK! magazine, out today.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Scarlett Moffatt says she is too good at dancing to do Strictly
Christine McGuinness is left feeling like a single parents because of husband Paddy's hectic work schedule

Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine ‘feels like a single parent’ because of her husband’s busy career
Here's where you can shop Kelly's look

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her pink jumper and black midi skirt
Elizabeth Hurley became a household name after wearing the dress in 1994

What was Elizabeth Hurley's Versace safety pin dress and when did she wear the iconic look?
Johnny Vegas weight loss

Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?

Trending on Heart

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

Lifestyle

Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

The mum was prompted to turn her life around after a negative comment from her ex

Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

Lifestyle