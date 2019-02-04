Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting third baby

4 February 2019, 08:11

Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third baby. Picture: Instagram

The soap co-stars and real life married couple shared their happy news on Instagram.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting a baby.

The Emmerdale stars, who have been together for 12 years, announced sons Buster, eight and Bowie, three, will soon have a younger sibling.

She posted a picture of the family - and their dog - holding a Lightbox with the words 'Buster, Bowie and...'.

She simply captioned it, "#Number3."

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations.

The family are excited for their new arrival
The family are excited for their new arrival. Picture: Instagram

One wrote: "Fab way to announce it!! Many congratulations to you all."

Charley and Matthew wed at Ripley Castle in Yorkshire last February - surprising guests who thought that they were there to celebrate the Debbie Dingle actress's 30th birthday.

If that wasn't a surprise enough, the guests were then given roles in the wedding.

The Mail Online claims that Charley's brother - fellow soap star Jamie Lomas - give her away, and her co-stars were selected to be bridesmaids.

She walked down the aisle with Lucy Pargeter, Roxy Shahidi, Zoe Henry, Charlotte Bellamy, Sammy Winward, Emma Atkins,her sister Cassie, and then-Emmerdale producer Kate Oates.

Charley's on-screen dad Jeff Hordley, who plays dodgy Cain Dingle, also came down the aisle with her.

Matthew's 'second dad' Chris Chittell, who plays Eric Pollard, was one of the four groomsmen, while the couple's young sons were the pageboys.

