Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in ‘moving and emotional’ ceremony

Chris and Katherine are officially married. Picture: Chris Pratt/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have officially tied the knot.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have become husband and wife after wedding in front of their friends and family.

The actor, best known for his roles in Jurassic Park, The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy, shared a stunning picture with his new wife on his Instagram, saying it was the “best day of their lives”.

The picture shows Chris and Katherine looking adoringly into each other’s eyes, hand and hand, with the caption reading: “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

Chris said the ceremony was intimate and emotional. Picture: Instagram/Chris Pratt

Chris, who was previously married to actress Anna Faris, added: “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit.

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

The couple’s celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the pair and wish them well.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote on the post: “This is the sweetest!!!! Congratulations you love birds. Wishing you a life of happiness.”

Chris and Katherine announced their engagement earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Chris Pratt

Actress Karen Gillan wrote: “Massive congrats!!!!!!!!!” while Priyanka Chopra added: “Amazing! Congratulations!”

The couple announced they were engaged back in January, with Chris writing on social media: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Chris' ex wife, who he was married to for eight years, was reportedly at the ceremony.

Anna Faris is said to have been in attendance, proving that there an no hard feelings between the exes, who co-parent their son, Jack.