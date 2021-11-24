Who is Christine Quinn's husband Christian Richard and what does he do for a job?

24 November 2021, 14:24

Christine Quinn partner: the Selling Sunset star married her boyfriend Christian Richard in a stunning ceremony in 2019 - find out his age, Instagram, work and net worth.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, 31, welcomed her first baby earlier this year with her husband Christian Richard.

Her relationship with Christian first featured on the show in 2019, and their incredible wedding was also shown in season three of the Netflix series.

The couple met through a mutual friend, who introduced Christian to Christine as he was looking for a house.

Here's your need-to-know on him and their relationship.

Who is Christian Richard? What's his age and job?

Christian, 41, is a retired tech entrepreneur. He had a very successful career in software engineering, and helped to create one of the first online food delivery companies.

His company, named Foodler, was sold to GrubHub in 2017, and he was able to retire at the age of 38.

Christian previously opened up about her husband's career to Women's Health, saying: "He attended MIT and specialises in engineering of all types including software platforms."

Christine and Christian have been together since 2019
Christine and Christian have been together since 2019. Picture: Alamy

What is Christian Richard's net worth?

Christian is worth a reported $20 million (£14.4 million).

How long have Christian and Christine been together?

The couple met in 2019, and he ended up buying her her 'dream house' for $5 million (£3.6 million).

She previously told Women's Health: “The house he ended up purchasing was actually my dream home before I even met Christian.

"I remember prior to meeting him, I would sit in that open house every Sunday and picture myself living there, getting coffee with my husband, and that manifestation came true—I now live in the house that I envisioned myself in with my husband."

Christine and Christian got married in December 2019 at a cathedral in LA.

What is Christian and Christine's baby called?

Christine welcomed her first baby, a son named Christian Georges Dumontet, in May 2021.

She told People: "Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone.

"It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

