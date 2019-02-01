Clive Swift dead: Keeping Up With Appearances’ Richard Bucket star dies aged 82

1 February 2019, 16:33 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 17:37

Clive Swift dead
Clive Swift has passed away aged 82. Picture: YouTube
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Actor Clive Swift has passed away.

Actor Clive Swift has died aged 82 years old.

The classically trained British actor was best known for his portrayal of Richard Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances.

Clive passed away on Friday, February 1 following a short illness, a representative told The Independent.

Clive Swift
Clive Swift was best known as Richard Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances. Picture: Getty

The star is believed to have been surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Clive spent 10 years at the Royal Shakespeare Company before his career in TV started.

Aside from his iconic role as Hyacinth Bucket’s husband, Clive also starred in series Born And Bred and The Old Guys.

Away from his lead role on the screen, Clive co-founded The Actors Centre, a meeting place for actors in central London.

Clive more recently starred in Doctor Who in 2007 as Mr Cooper as well as Yusef in Hustle in 2011 and Dr Rafferty in Cuckoo in 2014.

Fans have paid tribute to the star online, with one person writing: "So very sad to see Clive Swift has passed away. Another great actor from the 80's/90's era I love.

"Genuinely sad when watching the old comedies & realise so many of the cast have said goodbye. Rest in peace good man."

