David Beckham ignores trolls and kisses daughter Harper, 7, on the lips in Instagram snap

The star has previously been blasted by cruel trolls for kissing his daughter. Picture: Instagram

The football legend has been blasted numerous times by cruel trolls who don't believe he should be kissing his daughter on the lips.

David Beckham has posted an adorable new snap on his social accounts of himself and seven-year-old daughter, Harper, defying the horrible messages he's received after posting similar pics in the past.

The 44-year-old sports star-turned entrepreneur was recently snapped in public sharing a kiss with his youngest child whom he shares with wife Victoria, 45, as they attended the World Club quarter-finals in Norway.

The pair enjoyed a day out in London yesterday. Picture: Instagram

The father and daughter were enjoying a nice day out together but the cameras were on them the whole time.

Becks has previously been criticised for openly kissing his children in the past but has always defended it saying he's "very affectionate" with his children as it's how he was brought up.

Back in 2017, the hunk posted a cute family snap on his Instagram of him kissing his then five-year-old daughter whilst holidaying on the beach, but a number of his fans called it "inappropriate".

Becks posted the adorable snap on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Despite the horrible trolling, he's ignored the nasty comments and recently posted two different pics of the same nature over the past day.

One snap was on his story from a lovely walk in the countryside with his children, and another is a pic of him and Harper ice skating at the National History Museum.

The Instagram post attracted over 1.8 million likes and tens of thousands of comments from celebrity friends, family and fans of the star.

Tom Brady commented: "The sweetest!!!!" while middle son Romeo, 17, commented with a heart emoji.

Back in June this year, Piers Morgan jumped on the trolling bandwagon, branding the Beckhams as "creepy" for kissing their daughter on the lips following a video Victoria had posted on her social media.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan, 57, said that the former England captain was "creepy and weird", with co-host Susanna Reid, 48, defending his decision to kiss his daughter but agreed it was inappropriate to share it online.