Chaos for reality stars and influencers as Dubai is removed from UK travel corridor list

Reality stars and influencers will be forced to quarantine when they return home. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

The UAE was taken off the UK's 'safe list' last night following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The United Arab Emirates – including celebrity and influencer hot spot Dubai – has been removed from the UK's travel corridor list.

The changes in travel rules were made last night following a spike in Covid-19 cases which saw numbers double in the celebrity hangout spot.

READ MORE: Women who were fined £200 for walking five miles from home clash with former police officer

Love Island winner Amber Gill is escaping lockdown for sunshine in Dubai. Picture: Instagram/Amber Gill

Now off the travel corridor list, people returning back from the UAE to the UK must self-isolate for 10 days.

All people returning into the UK must also have a negative Covid-19 test, taken less than 72 hours before their journey.

The reality stars in Dubai will have to quarantine when they return back to the UK. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, wrote in a tweet last night: ""The LATEST data indicates we need to immediately remove the #UAE from the #TRAVELCORRIDOR list.

"From 0400 Tuesday 12 Jan anyone arriving from the UAE will need to SELF-ISOLATE."

He added later: "Current NATIONAL RESTRICTIONS do not permit international travel other than for specific reasons.

"Ignoring the rules costs lives. Inconsiderate and selfish behaviour puts others at risk & is unfair to those following the rules to beat the virus. Stay at home. Save lives."

Gabby Allen told fans she was in Dubai for her boyfriend whose business is based in the UAE. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram

This means the countless influencers and reality TV stars out in Dubai at the moment will be forced to quarantine when they return home.

At the moment, Love Island stars Gabby Allen, Amber Gill, Katy McDermott, Georgia Harrison and other influencers are escaping lockdown and instead enjoying the sunshine.

Georgia Harrison is among the reality stars out in Dubai. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

One of the stars, Gabby Allen, said she plans to stay out in Dubai for sometime as her boyfriend's business is based there.

She told her followers: "Hey guys, just to let you know, we made the decision to fly out to Dubai as my boyfriends business is based here & luckily allows us to travel."

She said she will be working in Dubai "for the foreseeable".

READ NOW: Minister says people will not be limited to leaving the house once a week