Ed Sheeran reveals his 2021 Halloween costume... and why it's not a ginger character this year

By Heart reporter

Ed Sheeran will one of the millions of people across the world dressed up as a Squid Game character for Halloween this year.

The 30-year-old told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden that while he previously opted for fancy dress looks that easily incorporated his natural red hair, like Chucky from horror franchise Child's Play, and loveable Chucky from Rugrats, this year he'd be masking up.

He said: "There are certain places I can’t go without it being weird anymore that it would be quite fun to turn up in."

But while Amanda questioned if that meant McDonald's or simply a supermarket trip, Ed had more glamorous places in mind.

Ed Sheeran speaks to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. Picture: Heart

Ed laughed: "Vodka Revs, or Tiger Tiger or All Bar One they’re off limits!"

He added that one year in Toronto he dressed up as Spiderman and attending a Comic-Con in the city.

It was a surreal experience for him, and he enjoyed the anonymity, but added that people were still stopping him for pictures - but because he was the webbed superhero rather than one of the most famous singers in the world.