Ferne McCann engaged after whirlwind romance

Ferne McCann is engaged! Picture: Instagram/Ferne McCann

TOWIE star Ferne McCann has announced her engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines.

A congratulations is in order for Ferne McCann, who has just announced that she's engaged to her boyfriend.

The former TOWIE star, 31, announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of her kissing Lorri while showing off her engagement ring.

She captioned the snap: So happily ever afters do exist 🥰💍❤️🇫🇷.

I cannot wait to do forever with you baby @lozzahaines ❤️.

A number of their fellow reality stars rushed to send their well-wishes, with Mario Falcone writing: "Congratulations Fernita! Very happy for you."

Ferne's good pal James 'Arj' Argent wrote: "My beautiful friend. You deserve this so much. I couldn't be happier for you!"

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: "Arghhhhhhhhhh!!!! I am losing my mind over this 😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations you two!!!!! 🤩🥹🥰💍 I'm just so happy for you x".

Ferne and Lorri have been together for six months, and the pair regularly post loved-up snaps together on Instagram. Two days before proposing, Lorri penned a lengthy tribute to his girlfriend.

He wrote: "Let me say from the bottom of my heart. When you finally meet that particular person, it does make you realise what life’s all about; for me, it was that piece of the puzzle I was always searching for.

"But let me be straight with you; it only comes when you are ready; YOU HAVE TO BE READY."What Ferne and I have is unique; together, we have a journey ahead of us we are so excited about as a family unit, and every day I wake up smiling to myself because I’ve made it.

"I’ve found happiness; all the years of hard work, self-studying and therapy, the universe has rewarded me."