Who is Gary Barlow’s son Daniel, how old is he and how many kids does the Take That star have with wife Dawn?

Gary Barlow posted a rare video of his son Daniel on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Gary Barlow recently delighted fans by posting a video with his lookalike son Daniel to Instagram.

Gary Barlow doesn't tend to share many photos of his family to Instagram, so fans were quick to voice their excitement when he posted a video of himself with his lookalike son to Instagram recently.

The video, which shows he and his son Dan lifting weights together, is captioned: "There’s nothing I love more than spending time with my kids.

"Here’s a little video of Dan and me having a Father and Son training session. I’m very proud of my boy and his commitment to his fitness. Don’t look at the difference in weights. Don’t notice that I’m stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol".

Fans rushed to the comments to voice their approval of the pic, with one writing: "Holy moley! Good job".

Another added: "ur charming no matter what. Plus ur voice...".

Who is Gary Barlow's son Dan and what's his age?

Dan is 18 years old, and Gary and his wife of 19 years Dawn's eldest child.

How many other kids do Gary Barlow and wife Dawn have?

Gary and Dawn are also parents to 17-year-old Emily and ten-year-old Daisy.

The family were left devastated in 2012 following the stillbirth of their daughter Poppy.

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn. Picture: Getty

Gary opened up about her tragic death in his autobiography last year, saying: "For anyone who has been through anything like this I think it’s something you accept you’re going to be dealing with the rest of your life.

"In a strange way you don’t want it to end because it’s one of the few things you have to remind you of the person that’s not there."In some ways the pain and the grief brings you closer to them."