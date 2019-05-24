Gary Barlow sparks social media frenzy with snapshot of lookalike son

Gary Barlow praises his eldest son Daniel's passion for fitness. Picture: Instagram

The Take That star sends fans into meltdown with the sweaty father and son workout video

Gary Barlow has sparked a fan frenzy after sharing a home video of himself and his strapping 18-year-old son Daniel lifting weights.

The Take That star, 48, praised his eldest child’s dedication to fitness as he posted the garden workout clip on Instagram, which shows the singer and his son going head to head in a family weightlifting competition.

Next to the father-and-son snippet on social media, Gary wrote: "I love spending time with my kids. Here’s Dan and I having a Father & Son training session.

"I’m very proud of my boy & his commitment to his fitness. Don’t look at the difference in weights.

"Don’t notice that I’m stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol."

The British singer’s legion of followers were quick to comment on the family resemblance, with many sharing their surprise at Daniel’s physique.

A string of Gary’s fans also cheekily joked that he should follow his son’s lead and put his abs on display too.

One follower wrote: “Love this! Only complaint is you should get your top off too @GaryBarlow.”

“He is your double blimey, well he gets his good looks from you,” said another.

A third wrote: “Please can you issue a warning when you post these videos... my heart is struggling!!!!”

Followers also showered the singer with compliments about his fitness levels and delighted in the fact he was in “great shape” for his age.

The pop frontman has previously spoken out about embracing a healthier lifestyle, vowing to stay fit after losing a whopping five stone.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “One thing I have really enjoyed in the last few years and it is people - and increasingly men - not being ashamed of trying to make themselves a bit better.

“If I look at the generation above me, as men turned 30 they have given up. ‘Ah, I am married, I have got kids, I can't be a****.’

“I am not ashamed to talk about how I work a bit more over it. I love it. I encourage it. And if anyone would take the p*** out of you for doing that then they f***ing shouldn’t.”

Gary and his wife Dawn have been married since 2000 and are proud parents to three children. Picture: Getty

Gary and wife Dawn, who have been married since 2000, are proud parents to three children.

The couple, who met when Dawn worked as a backing dancer for Take That, welcomed their son Daniel in 2000, daughter Emily two years later and daughter Daisy in 2009.

Tragically, they lost a fourth child in 2012.

In a statement released at the time, Gary said: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce they we've lost our baby. Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London.

“Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."