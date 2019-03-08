Gemma Collins admits she wants a second chance to go on I'm A Celeb

Gemma Collins wants another chance in the jungle. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The Essex diva wants another chance to appear on the jungle show five years after she quit.

Gemma Collins has revealed she would jump at the chance to do another stint in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 38-year-old reality star spoke about her experience on the programme at the Jonathan Ross Show.

Read more: Gemma Collins brands Jason Gardiner a 'bully' after he calls her a 'fridge'

Gemma Collins found life in the jungle hard and ended up quitting. Picture: ITV

Recalling the moment ITV bosses asked her to be a part of the show which is filmed in Australia each November and December she said: "I’ll never forget getting the call…

"Looking back, I don’t feel I was ready for that show. I was new to TV, I was the underdog on TOWIE.

"I wasn’t the best looking girl, I didn’t have a model figure, I was this car girl from Romford selling cars.

"I was being put in the Jungle and in hindsight I wasn’t ready for it.

"I felt hugely out of my depth… I was petrified. I was so scared.”

When asked if she would be keen to give it another go she said that she think she would be finally ready to take on the bush tucker trials of jungle life.

She explained: "If I was to go back now... I’ve got a lot more experience.

"I’ve got a tougher skin now and I think that’s where The GC came into play.

"If they asked me back, yes I’d go back.”

Gemma will star on this week's The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday at 9.20pm.