Is George Clooney getting divorced? Inside George and Amal Clooney’s relationship as actor denies split reports

George and Amal Clooney met in 2013 and married a year later. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

George and Amal Clooney first met in 2013, and have since gone on to marry and welcome twins.

George and Amal Clooney have recently been hit with divorce rumours following reports of an argument between the couple.

The famous actor, 57, has since put speculation to bed with a representative of George saying: “The story is made up.”

As George snubs rumours, here’s a look back at George and Amal’s romance from meeting, marrying to welcoming twins:

George and Amal Clooney have been hit with divorce speculation. Picture: PA

2013: George and Amal meet

George and Amal first met at a fundraiser through a mutual friend.

The couple started dating and even jetted off on a number of luxury holidays together shortly after.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins in 2017. Picture: PA

2014: George proposes to Amal

A year later and George popped the question to Amal.

It was at the Celebrity Fight Night charity event in Tuscany that George and Amal confirmed their engagement as the lawyer showed off a huge diamond ring.

2014: George and Amal marry

On September 27 in 2014 George and Amal wed in Italy.

2017: George and Amal announce pregnancy and welcome twins

George and Amal confirmed they were expecting when Amal took to the red carpet showing off her baby bump at the Cesar Film Awards.

In June 2017 the couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander.

Amal and George Clooney wed in private in Italy. Picture: PA

2019: George and Amal hit with divorce rumours

Fans of the couple were left concerned when reports circulated Amal and George were heading for divorce.

However, George has put any speculation to rest, with his rep telling HollywoodLife: “The story is made up.”