Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain goes into liquidation with £5million debts

Gino D'Acampo's restaurant chain has reportedly gone into liquidation. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Heart reporter

This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo is reportedly closing down one of his business ventures in London.

Gino D’Acampo has reportedly called in liquidators for his My Pasta Bar chain over debts worth £5 million.

According to The Mirror, the TV chef owes £4,939,332 to 49 creditors on the business venture which he started back in 2012.

It is thought that the pasta bar - which has three stores around London - also owes £113,975 to HMRC and £37,887 in staff wages.

Gino has three Pasta Bars across London. Picture: Alamy

Records seen on Companies House confirm 45-year-old Gino has now put the company into liquidation.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Gino’s rep for comment.

All three of the I’m A Celebrity star’s My Pasta Bars are located in London.

The first was opened in 2013 in Fleet Street, while the other two locations are in Leadenhall Market and Bishopsgate.

At the time, Gino said he took Inspiration for the restaurant chain from his own experience ‘of the fresh food markets of Naples'.

Dishes include his own breakfast rotolini pastries, antipasti, salads, pastries, fresh breads and Italian desserts.

Gino also has another chain called Gino D'Acampo which has restaurants in Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate, Liverpool and Hull, but this is unaffected.

This comes after dad of three Gino said he likes to ‘collect memories, not money’.

He told the Daily Mail earlier this week: “The danger is that by running everywhere, you’re missing out on the many beautiful things the world has to offer. My suggestion is to stop running, stop working and enjoy what you’ve built up.’

“Now I work for six months running my restaurants, then we spend half the year at our vineyard in Sardinia. I don’t do one day more of work than I do of holiday.

Gino also has another restaurant chain. Picture: Alamy

“Otherwise, I see myself as a failure as a father and a husband, because I don’t give enough time to the people around me. I’d rather bank memories than money.”

What is liquidation?

Liquidation is the process of bringing a business to an end and distributing its assets to claimants.

This means when a company goes into liquidation, its assets are sold to repay creditors which are owed and the business is then forced to close down.