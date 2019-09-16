Gino D'Acampo and his wife split chores into 'pink and blue' as he defends 'traditional marriage'

16 September 2019, 11:54

Gino and wife Jessica have been together for over two decades
Gino and wife Jessica have been together for over two decades. Picture: PA/Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The TV chef has raised eyebrows about the way he runs his household with wife Jessica.

Gino D'Acampo has opened up about how he and his spouse run their home and admitted that "it can offend people".

The 43-year-old, who has three children with wife Jessica opened up to OK! Magazine about his home life, and explained that it was indeed, "very traditional".

READ MORE: Gino D'Acampo's real name revealed... and you won't believe it!

Gino and Jessica have been married since 2012 and are very happy
Gino and Jessica have been married since 2012 and are very happy. Picture: Instagram

The hilarious Italian chef was asked about how traditional his marriage was, and responded with "“Very. Most of the cooking is done by my wife.

“When I’m working, she’s in charge of the food and she’s a great cook."

However, one of the more controversial parts of their life together is possibly the way they decide who does what when it comes to household chores.

Gino said: "In the house we have blue jobs and pink jobs. She does the pink and I do the blue.”

Realising it's not quite how everyone would choose to sort stuff out, the TV personality added: “It’s a very distinctive way of living.”

Completely unbothered by what others think, Gino - who's been happily married to wife Jessica since 2002 - explained that people often get "offended" by their set-up.

He continued: “When we discuss this, it can offend people so I tell Jessica we may have to change our ways but she says: ‘I’m a lady and I want to be treated like a lady.’”

They've been married since 2002 but together since 1996
They've been married since 2002 but together since 1996. Picture: Instagram

And while they both recognise that people will undoubtedly have an opinion on the way they live their lives, they don't care: “She doesn’t care what anyone else thinks and I admire that.

"Because if you’re happy where you are and you don’t care about where the world is going, it’s all rock and roll!”

Jessica and Gino are childhood sweethearts and met when they were 18 and Gino was working in Marbella.

Gino with eldest son Luciano
Gino with eldest son Luciano. Picture: Twitter

They married young at 24, and have three children together called Luciano, 17, Rocco, 14 and seven-year-old Mia.

As well as being a TV chef, Gino is a regular panelist on ITV2 hit show Celebrity Juice, which is presented by Keith Lemon.

He was also crowned King of the Jungle on the 2009 series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

