Gogglebox's Tom Malone hits back at vile racist abuse towards girlfriend Bryony

Tom has called out the person who commented the racist message on his TikTok. Picture: TikTok/Instagram @tommalonejr

By Mared Parry

The TV star and dancer named and shamed the troll who commented the outdated message.

Tom Malone Jr has hit back after a troll on TikTok targeted some vile racist abuse towards his girlfriend Bryony.

The Gogglebox star explained in a newly-posted video that he'd recently noticed a comment on one of his older videos of him and Bryony mucking about.

Bryony is mixed race, and the comment read: "It's illegal to own them these days".

Tom went on to call out the account, @pedro_p0ny, saying he couldn't believe that people still had these attitudes in 2020.

He said: "We're in 2020, people still wanna be racist? People say racism is done, it's not.

"Look at this stupidness, you're clearly not an evolved human being"

The star then went on to ask his 474k TikTok followers to report the account to get them deleted off the platform.

As well as his TikTok video, Tom posted a series of images on Instagram, captioned: "⚠️ Trigger Warning ⚠️ this post contains racial abuse. So in 2020 people are still making remarks like these.

"Racism is still very much alive and more needs to be done to fight it. #BlackLivesMatter is not a trend and we still need to stand up for what is right.

"Every single one of us has a platform on these apps no matter how big or small...and we need to use our platforms to promote change and fight inequalities.

"This isn’t the first racist comment on posts with my girlfriend and unfortunately it probably won’t be the last. #BlackLivesMatter"