Gordon Ramsey’s two-month-old son pouts in adorable new picture

4 June 2019, 15:58

Gordon Ramsey's son looked adorable
Gordon Ramsey's son looked adorable. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gordon Ramsey and wife Tana welcomed their fifth child earlier this year, and have now shared an adorable snap of the newborn.

Gordon Ramsey’s wife Tana gave birth to baby Oscar in April this year.

Oscar is the couple’s fifth child, with the pair already having Matilda, Jack, Megan and Holly.

Now, the couple have shared a new picture of the two-month-old pouting during a family dinner date.

In a sweet family picture posted on Oscar’s Instagram page – run by Tilly, 17 – Tana and Gordon cosy up, with Oscar in the famous chef’s hands.

Oscar was born earlier this year, and is Tana and Gordon's fifth child
Oscar was born earlier this year, and is Tana and Gordon's fifth child. Picture: Instagram

The baby, who already has a huge head of hair, looks adorable as he pouts at the camera.

Fans were quick to point out how Oscar is already the spitting image of his father.

One fan commented: “Spitting image of Gordon! It’s too cute.”

Another added: “Oscar’s expressions are too much! Did you all look as much like your Dad?”

Oscar is capturing everyone's hearts
Oscar is capturing everyone's hearts. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, Gordon announced the birth of the little one on his own Instagram, sharing a picture of Tana holding the newborn.

He wrote: “After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!”

