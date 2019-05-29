Gregg Wallace shows off newborn son Sid after years of struggling to conceive

Masterchef host Gregg has just welcomed baby Sid into the world. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The Masterchef host has shared the image of his son on his Instagram story

Greg Wallace and wife Anna have revealed their newborn baby son after she gave birth earlier this month.

54-year-old Greg has become a dad again for the third time however, this is his first child with Anna, after they'd been trying to conceive for years.

Baby Sid came into the world earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

Only a few weeks before they'd planned to start looking at fertility treatments, Anna fell pregnant naturally last summer and the couple were overjoyed.

Gregg and Anna - who have been married for three years after meeting on Twitter - brought baby Sid home from the hospital and they're overjoyed with their new arrival.

New dad Gregg shared a video of baby Sid on his Instagram, with the Frankie Valli song 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' playing in the background.

Gregg and wife Anne-Marie are overjoyed with the new arrival. Picture: Getty

Sid is wearing an adorable little black and white babygro, has loads of dark hair and is sound asleep.

Gregg captioned the post with "Here he is, my baby boy Sid."

Speaking of the birth, Gregg said: "I went down the business end and watched the doctors pull Sid out.

"I saw him take his first breath, it was just beautiful. I looked at him and thought he was perfect."