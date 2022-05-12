Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

12 May 2022, 10:25

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dave Myers announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hairy Bikers star Si King has updated fans on his best friend and co-star Dave Myers following his cancer diagnosis.

Dave, 64, announced his diagnosis last week on the podcast The Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles where he also shared that he would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Due to this, Si appeared on This Morning alone for a recent cooking segment with hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes.

Before the cooking tutorial started on the hit ITV morning show, Phillip asked Si how Dave was doing.

Dave Myers missed the This Morning cooking segment as he undergoes chemotherapy
Dave Myers missed the This Morning cooking segment as he undergoes chemotherapy. Picture: Alamy

The chef told the pair: "He's doing OK, he remains really positive and pretty focused on his treatment. He's typically Dave, he's tough as an old boot."

Si went on to add that appearing on the show "without his mate" was "odd".

Si King said it was 'odd' cooking on This Morning without Dave
Si King said it was 'odd' cooking on This Morning without Dave. Picture: ITV

Dave went public with his diagnosis last week, explaining to fans that he would miss filming, TV shows and festivals for the rest of the year.

Speaking on the duo's podcast, he explained: "I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you [Si King] know all this anyway.

"So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK, but this year's a bit of a write off for us."

He continued: "I have had to speak up about this because I don't want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need. That would be great."

Dave added: "But look, the prognosis is OK. I'm going to be fine."

Dave Myers previously explained that he would be missing some Hairy Biker events throughout the rest of the year due to his treatment
Dave Myers previously explained that he would be missing some Hairy Biker events throughout the rest of the year due to his treatment. Picture: Instagram/The Hairy Bikers

The chef went on to say that he's got to look after himself, eat sensibly and "get over this mess".

He added that he may lose his hair, joking with his friend that he may be a "baldy biker" for a while.

"I don't want to make a fuss about it", Dave said: "I look alright bald actually."

He added: "Under different circumstances I would embrace it more but I feel under these circumstances it's simply something I have to live with, get on with it, and crack on."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role

TV & Movies

Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos
Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’
A new puzzle challenges you to find the hidden corgi

Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping

Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients
Here's the cast of Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests
Someone has just become the UK's biggest ever lottery winner

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £184 million jackpot

Lifestyle

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist

TV & Movies

Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has revealed something about the celebrity version of The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals secret trick to help celebrities get questions right

TV & Movies

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK

How can I watch HBO's The Staircase in the UK?

TV & Movies

Make sure you don't miss the spectacular Blood Moon!

When is the total lunar eclipse, what is a Blood Moon and how can I watch it in the UK?

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he's not allowed to see his nephew

'My sister has banned me from seeing my nephew because my dog has the same name'

Lifestyle

A woman has complained about her neighbours

‘My neighbour keeps hanging her washing in my garden without asking’

Lifestyle