Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

By Alice Dear

Dave Myers announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Hairy Bikers star Si King has updated fans on his best friend and co-star Dave Myers following his cancer diagnosis.

Dave, 64, announced his diagnosis last week on the podcast The Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles where he also shared that he would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Due to this, Si appeared on This Morning alone for a recent cooking segment with hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes.

Before the cooking tutorial started on the hit ITV morning show, Phillip asked Si how Dave was doing.

Dave Myers missed the This Morning cooking segment as he undergoes chemotherapy. Picture: Alamy

The chef told the pair: "He's doing OK, he remains really positive and pretty focused on his treatment. He's typically Dave, he's tough as an old boot."

Si went on to add that appearing on the show "without his mate" was "odd".

Si King said it was 'odd' cooking on This Morning without Dave. Picture: ITV

Dave went public with his diagnosis last week, explaining to fans that he would miss filming, TV shows and festivals for the rest of the year.

Speaking on the duo's podcast, he explained: "I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you [Si King] know all this anyway.

"So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK, but this year's a bit of a write off for us."

He continued: "I have had to speak up about this because I don't want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need. That would be great."

Dave added: "But look, the prognosis is OK. I'm going to be fine."

Dave Myers previously explained that he would be missing some Hairy Biker events throughout the rest of the year due to his treatment. Picture: Instagram/The Hairy Bikers

The chef went on to say that he's got to look after himself, eat sensibly and "get over this mess".

He added that he may lose his hair, joking with his friend that he may be a "baldy biker" for a while.

"I don't want to make a fuss about it", Dave said: "I look alright bald actually."

He added: "Under different circumstances I would embrace it more but I feel under these circumstances it's simply something I have to live with, get on with it, and crack on."