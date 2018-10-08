Helen Flanagan reveals she was called 'disgusting' for breastfeeding in public
8 October 2018, 11:53
The Coronation Street has spoken out about verbal abuse she endured in a Starbucks whilst breastfeeding her daughter.
Helen Flanagan, 28, has hit back at trolls who called her 'disgusting' for breastfeeding in public.
The actress revealed that she was verbally abused by customers in Starbucks, who make rude remarks about her actions.
She explained to ITV's Lorraine: "I think Delilah was three weeks old. I was breastfeeding in Starbucks and there was a girl opposite me, I was quite shocked, as another woman, she was making some not very nice remarks to her boyfriend."
I have found feeding Delilah while in public has been received in very different ways… from feeling like I should stop as I didn’t want to hear nasty comments to being completely supported by absolute strangers! I feed with confidence because I am just a mum, who just wants the best for my baby girl. @lansinohfamily have launched their Feed with Confidence Awards for 2018, which aim to recognise places and people who support breastfeeding in public. The exciting bit is they have asked me to be a Feed with Confidence Ambassador. Every mum should feel confident breastfeeding in public no matter if it’s a café, gym or garden centre! Visit the Lansinoh page where the link to nominate a place or person is in their bio. For every entry you place, you will also be entered in to WIN a family break – all the info is on the entry page 🤱💗xxx
Helen, who has been with footballer Scott Sinclair for ten years, also revealed that, to begin with, she felt apprehensive breastfeeding in public, but after time, her confidence came through.
"With breastfeeding, I feel the more you breastfeed in public, your confidence grows," she explained.
"You do feel a bit apprehensive breastfeeding in public, the more you do it the more your confidence grows."
Didn’t post this picture last night 💘 I feel that breast feeding at first in public can make you apprehensive but I find the more I breastfeed in public the more my confidence grows and it becomes like second nature to me. I always bring lots of blankets when I’m out and about so I can cover myself and Delilah comfortably 💘 it’s just latching the baby on first and then your away 💖 #normalizebreastfeeding @lansinohfamily #feedwithconfidence 💖 I just concentrate on my baby as she is priority and don’t pay attention to anything else around me 💘I do post quite a few pictures of breastfeeding... it doesn’t make you a better mummy if you breastfeed or bottle feed.. every mummy works out what is best for them and their baby.. breastfeeding is just something I’m passionate about #womensupportwomen 👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️💖
Helen is now mum to two daughters, three-year-old Matilda and little Delilah, who was born in June this year.
Currently on maternity leave, the actress hopes to make a return to Corrie at some point, as long as it works harmoniously with motherhood.
She explained: "I would love to come back, but it needs to be something that works around the girls.
"I miss everyone so much, and I miss that social bit as well."