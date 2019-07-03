Hilary Duff accused of 'child abuse' after piercing eight-month-old daughter's ears

3 July 2019, 11:06 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 11:27

Hilary Duff has come under fire for piercing her eight-month-old daughter's ears.
Hilary Duff has come under fire for piercing her eight-month-old daughter's ears. Picture: Instagram

The Lizzie McGuire star, 31, has been slammed for piercing her baby daughter's ears, with some even branding it "child abuse"

Hilary Duff has come under fire on social media for piercing her eight-month-old daughter's ears.

Sharing a super-sweet photo of her baby girl on Instagram Stories, the American actress revealed to her 12.5million followers that she had given Banks tiny studs.

Captioning the adorable snap that shows her little one sticking out her tongue, mother-of-two Hilary wrote: "She has enough hair for a pony"

"Oh, and yes we pierced her ears."

Read more: Claire's Accessories worker recalls babies 'screamign in pain' after ear piercing

The Lizzie McGuire star, 31, has been slammed for giving her daughter small diamond studs.
The Lizzie McGuire star, 31, has been slammed for giving her daughter small diamond studs. Picture: Instagram

But the 31-year-old's decision to decorate baby Banks' ears was immediately met with a wave of outrage as some followers branded it "child abuse".

"Just won an unfollow after seeing you pierced her ears,” one user wrote. "Poor baby! Bye!"

"The risks are unreal and that throbbing pain in her ears no matter how happy and looked after your child is just isn’t justified in my eyes," said another.

One person fumed: "I can’t believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies (sic) ears, causing unnecessary pain that isn’t for medical reasons done by a fully qualified medical professional is child abuse in my eyes."

View this post on Instagram

Mama and 🍓 📷 @matthewkoma

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

However, Hilary's fans hit back at people questioning her choice and insisted she had done nothing wrong, telling critics to get off their "high horse".

Another raged: "Baby is fine and ear piercing is so far from abuse! But hey, lets promote mom shaming and online bullying from all the keyboard warriors. Go find something else to do. It does not effect your life, MOVE ON!"

Last year, the Lizzie McGuire star hit back at mum-shamers when she received nasty messages about a photo of herself kissing her son, Luca, on the lips.

The singer and actress admitted some people had even branded her "disgusting", but explained she wasn’t going to stand for it anymore.

She told InStyle magazine: "First of all, he was three.

"Kiss your kids, and anyone who doesn’t like it can hit unfollow.

"Not interested in what you have to say."

The mother-of-two shares son Luca, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, 8 months, with fiancé Matthew Koma.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly's dress is from Urban outfitters

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's green leaf-print dress
Gordon Ramsay revealed his worries about online safety during a recent interview with GQ.

Gordon Ramsay blasts fans who message his son online as ‘effing strangers’
Katie Price believes she can help ex-husband Peter Andre with his crippling depression.

Katie Price insists she's the 'ONLY ONE' who can help Peter Andre with depression
Lisa Riley is slimmer -and happier - than ever

Lisa Riley looks slimmer than ever in gorgeous new photo

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef

Jamie Oliver plans fresh start by renewing his vows to wife Jools

Trending on Heart

Martina Big shocked This Morning viewers

This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

TV & Movies

The Carry On movies could return after a lengthy legal battle

Carry On movies set to return but they will be more politically friendly

News

Love Island viewers turn on furious Anna as they brand her a ‘hypocrite’ for yelling at Michael

Love Island viewers turn on furious Anna as they brand her a ‘hypocrite’ for yelling at Michael

TV & Movies

The sauce is also meant to be ideal for mac n cheese

La Sacla launch new vegan lasagne sauce... and it's great for mac'n'cheese too

Food & Health

Curtis admitted his true feelings for Jourdan

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 26, recap

TV & Movies

Michael chose to couple up with Joanna instead

Love Island fans furious as Michael Griffiths DUMPS Amber Gill in brutal recoupling

TV & Movies