Hilary Duff accused of 'child abuse' after piercing eight-month-old daughter's ears

The Lizzie McGuire star, 31, has been slammed for piercing her baby daughter's ears, with some even branding it "child abuse"

Hilary Duff has come under fire on social media for piercing her eight-month-old daughter's ears.

Sharing a super-sweet photo of her baby girl on Instagram Stories, the American actress revealed to her 12.5million followers that she had given Banks tiny studs.

Captioning the adorable snap that shows her little one sticking out her tongue, mother-of-two Hilary wrote: "She has enough hair for a pony"

"Oh, and yes we pierced her ears."

But the 31-year-old's decision to decorate baby Banks' ears was immediately met with a wave of outrage as some followers branded it "child abuse".

"Just won an unfollow after seeing you pierced her ears,” one user wrote. "Poor baby! Bye!"

"The risks are unreal and that throbbing pain in her ears no matter how happy and looked after your child is just isn’t justified in my eyes," said another.

One person fumed: "I can’t believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies (sic) ears, causing unnecessary pain that isn’t for medical reasons done by a fully qualified medical professional is child abuse in my eyes."

However, Hilary's fans hit back at people questioning her choice and insisted she had done nothing wrong, telling critics to get off their "high horse".

Another raged: "Baby is fine and ear piercing is so far from abuse! But hey, lets promote mom shaming and online bullying from all the keyboard warriors. Go find something else to do. It does not effect your life, MOVE ON!"

Last year, the Lizzie McGuire star hit back at mum-shamers when she received nasty messages about a photo of herself kissing her son, Luca, on the lips.

The singer and actress admitted some people had even branded her "disgusting", but explained she wasn’t going to stand for it anymore.

She told InStyle magazine: "First of all, he was three.

"Kiss your kids, and anyone who doesn’t like it can hit unfollow.

"Not interested in what you have to say."

The mother-of-two shares son Luca, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, 8 months, with fiancé Matthew Koma.