Holly Willoughby beats Ant and Dec to win Best TV Personality at the TRIC Awards

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - Winners. Picture: Getty

Holly Willoughby was backed by industry members to win the coveted award over her peers.

Holly Willoughby received some good news following the death of her grandmother, after she was awarded Best TV Personality at the Tric Awards.

The 38-year-old This Morning presenter triumphed over Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at the ceremony after industry members backed her to win the award.

The win comes after Ant and Dec scooped the Best Entertainment presenter for the 18th consecutive year, after winning the public vote - despite Ant having been off-screen for a year.

The TRIC Awards shared the news via their Twitter account, revealing: "Winner of 2019’s @TRIC Awards TV Personality of the Year sponsored by @ Google goes to the lovely @hollywills – congratulations Holly!!"

Winners of the TRIC Awards are voted by the Television and Radio Industries Club - which was formed in 1931.

The website states: "The aim of TRIC today is to promote mutual understanding, good will and networking amongst those engaged in the technology and related industries, by the holding of high-profile events, and in doing so to raise money for the good causes nominated by TRIC."