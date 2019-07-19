Holly Willoughby shares moment Elton John dedicated song to her and husband Dan Baldwin

19 July 2019, 16:24

Holly Willoughby said the moment was a "dream come true"
Holly Willoughby said the moment was a "dream come true". Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin were lucky enough to have a song dedicated to them by Elton John himself.

Holly Willoughby has shared the special moment Elton John dedicated a song to her and her husband during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The This Morning presenter shared video footage on her Instagram account, thanking the Tiny Dancer hitmaker for his kind words.

In the video, Elton is sat at his piano, and says to the crowd: "I hope you like what you see, and I hope you like what you hear.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield off from This Morning presenting for two months

Dan and Holly have been married for 12 years now
Dan and Holly have been married for 12 years now. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Insatgram

"And this one, is for Dan and Holly."

Elton then went on to play I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues.

Posting the video online, Holly captioned it with: "I was beginning to think it was all a dream... but it did actually happen... Thank @eltonjohn... making dreams come true."

Even Holly's celebrity best friend Davina McCall was left shocked, commenting on the post: "Oh my god, are you for real?"

Holly and Dan have three children together
Holly and Dan have three children together. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Other fans were also left speechless at the special moment, with one commenting on the video: "How lucky are you Holly, such a special moment."

Another added: "How wonderful. This is one of my all time favourite songs."

Dan and Holly have been married for 12 years now, after tying the knot back in 2007.

Since then, the pair have welcomed three children.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Paul Hollywood and now ex-wife Alexandra broke off their relationship following 20 years of marriage.

Paul Hollywood and wife Alex granted quickie divorce in just 10 SECONDS
Katie Price was allegedly accused of "upstaging" the wedding of boyfriend Kris's cousin Dan.

Katie Price 'forced to apologise' for upstaging bride on her wedding day
Tess Holliday has shut down bodyshamers

Tess Holliday shuts down bodyshamers with skimpy beach pics

Greg is the latest bombshell to enter the villa

What rugby team does Love Island newbie Greg O'Shea play for?
The youngster looks just like his model mum

Who is Liz Hurley's son Damian and who's the Gucci model's dad?

Trending on Heart

Last year and the year before's challenges were HILARIOUS

When is the Love Island 2019 lie detector test and when is the baby challenge?

TV & Movies

Bobby has married his long term partner Dewey

How old is Bobby Berk and who is the Queer Eye interior designer's partner?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about this Caorunn Gin tour

This is why you need to go on a Caorunn Gin tasting tour in the Scottish Highlands

Travel

Karamo Brown is Queer Eye's resident culture and lifestyle expert.

How old is Karamo Brown, who's the Queer Eye culture expert's husband and how many kids do they have?

TV & Movies

The girls are allowed their hair and nails down

Here's when the Love Island girls get their hair and makeup done

TV & Movies

Danny has spoken out about their relationship

Love Island's Danny Williams says Michael 'categorically doesn't fancy Amber'

TV & Movies