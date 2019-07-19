Holly Willoughby shares moment Elton John dedicated song to her and husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby said the moment was a "dream come true". Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin were lucky enough to have a song dedicated to them by Elton John himself.

Holly Willoughby has shared the special moment Elton John dedicated a song to her and her husband during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The This Morning presenter shared video footage on her Instagram account, thanking the Tiny Dancer hitmaker for his kind words.

In the video, Elton is sat at his piano, and says to the crowd: "I hope you like what you see, and I hope you like what you hear.

Dan and Holly have been married for 12 years now. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Insatgram

"And this one, is for Dan and Holly."

Elton then went on to play I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues.

Posting the video online, Holly captioned it with: "I was beginning to think it was all a dream... but it did actually happen... Thank @eltonjohn... making dreams come true."

Even Holly's celebrity best friend Davina McCall was left shocked, commenting on the post: "Oh my god, are you for real?"

Holly and Dan have three children together. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Other fans were also left speechless at the special moment, with one commenting on the video: "How lucky are you Holly, such a special moment."

Another added: "How wonderful. This is one of my all time favourite songs."

Dan and Holly have been married for 12 years now, after tying the knot back in 2007.

Since then, the pair have welcomed three children.