Hollywood star Christian Bale's strong Cockney accent leaves fans baffled

By Mared Parry

People cannot believe that the famous Batman actor has a prominent British accent.

Christian Bale is best known for his roles in huge Hollywood blockbusters and is recognised globally for his work in films such as The Dark Knight and American Psycho.

But it turns out that many of his fans didn't realise the actor was born and raised here in the UK, and dons a very strong cockney-sounding accent.

Christian was joined by Matt Damon for an interview about their new film. Picture: BBC

The 45-year-old was born in Pembrokeshire, Wales, to English parents and was raised across Britain in Surrey and Dorset as well as Portugal, before moving to Los Angeles, California with his father at age 17.

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote his new movie with Matt Damon, Ford v Ferrari, Christian was talking about Matt missing out on a quarter of a billion dollars, joking with his co-star.

But his accent was so prominent that it truly confused fans, who didn't believe it was real as it sounded "like an American trying to do an awful British accent".

"I'm allowed to say with pride that I'm the dumbest actor of all time."

Christian was born in Wales, raised across the UK and moved to America at age 17. Picture: PA

Bale's starred as Batman in The Dark Knight franchise, as killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, as Irving Rosenfeld in America Hustle, and John Connor is Terminator Salvation - all roles with American accents.

Fans flooded to Twitter to discuss his real accent, and couldn't believe how different it was compared to the accent we're used to hearing in all of his well-known movies.

One said: "Christian Bale’s own, real English accent sounds fake as 99% of the time he speaks in an American one. Mind blown."

The actor was joking about when he revealed his real accent. Picture: PA

Another added: "Just found out Christian Bale is British!! Am I the only one who didn’t know this? It’s weird hearing him speak in his real accent"

While another chipped in: "Just me that is shocked to find out Christian Bale is English and I've just heard his own accent?!"