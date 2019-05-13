Who is Jodie Comer, what is the Killing Eve star’s real accent and when was she in Doctor Foster?

Jodie Comer is known for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve. Picture: PA

Jodie Comer won a BAFTA TV Award for her performance in BBC Three's Killing Eve

Jodie Comer is known for her roles in BBC's Doctor Foster and Killing Eve, and she last night scooped by the Best Leading Actress gong at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Here's everything you need to know about her:

Who is Jodie Comer? What's her age and background?

Jodie, 26, is an actress best known for her role as Russian assassin Villanelle on Killing Eve.

Jodie Comer shot to fame after starring in BBC Three's Killing Eve. Picture: BBC Three

She was born in Liverpool on March 11 1993, and she caught the attention of her drama school teacher after perfoming a monologue in a school talent show. She ended up auditioning for a BBC Radio 4 play, which became her first professional acting job.

What is Jodie Comer's real accent?

Jodie is known for her remarkable ability to imitate a large number of accents, but she speaks in a Scouse accent in real life.

When was Jodie Comer on Doctor Foster?

One of Jodie's first major roles was as Kate Parks in Doctor Foster. She took on that role in 2015.

Does Jodie Comer have a partner?

Jodie previously told The Sun on Sunday that she isn't in a relationship, saying: "I am very much work-focused at the minute.

"I feel like if I meet someone at the right time that would be great, but at the moment I am cool with just being by myself. It’s nice."