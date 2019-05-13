BAFTAs 2019: The best outfits and dresses ranked

13 May 2019, 09:57

This year's BAFTA awards was full of stunning fashion ensembles
This year's BAFTA awards was full of stunning fashion ensembles. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

On Sunday night thousands gathered in London to celebrate the BAFTA TV Awards and there were endless stunning outfits on show.

The BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall in London and actors, reality stars and crew members flocked in their thousands.

From bold power suits to metallic maxi dresses, there were some stunning outfits that graced the red carpet last night.

We've compiled the best dressed of the evening, and it's up to you to rank them.

