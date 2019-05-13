Paul Chuckle hits out at BAFTA as they miss Barry Chuckle off memorial segment

13 May 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 11:10

Barry Chuckle was not included in the memorial section of this year's BAFTAs
Barry Chuckle was not included in the memorial section of this year's BAFTAs. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul Chuckle was left furious with the award show after they forgot to include his brother in their In Memorial section of the show.

Paul Chuckle, one half of the iconic Chuckle Brothers, took to Twitter to share his irritation at the In Memorial segment of the 2019 BAFTAs.

Paul’s brother, Barry Chuckle, sadly passed away on the 5th August 2018 aged 73.

At the time, tributes poured out for the entertainer across social media and in the industry.

However, Barry – whose real name was Barry Elliot – was shockingly missed off the memorial section of the award show where they remember people in the industry who have passed away.

Barry Chuckle passed away last year
Barry Chuckle passed away last year. Picture: PA

Replying to a fan’s tweet about Barry not being included, Paul wrote: “I quite agree my friend. We received our BAFTA’s ten years ago. He should have been mentioned @BAFTA.”

Fans were also furious, with one commenting on Twitter: “Big shame on BAFTA. Many of the people watching will have grown up watching you and Barry you were legends of kids TV but a lot of adults secret indulgence! I saw you on stage with the kids and you were hilarious! A legendary double act. Barry should have got a mention!”

Another added: “I thought as much too .. disgraceful.”

Fans off the Chuckle Brothers were quick two call out the BAFTAs for not paying tribute to the iconic entertainer
Fans off the Chuckle Brothers were quick two call out the BAFTAs for not paying tribute to the iconic entertainer. Picture: PA

Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis was also missed off the segment.

Mike, who appeared on the ITV2 reality show, tragically died by suicide on 15th March this year.

People were also outraged the loved star was not mentioned in the section of the award show.

