Jacqueline Jossa talks about forgiveness after Dan Osborne cheating scandal

12 April 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 11:55

Jaqueline posted a cryptic message on her Instagram following Dan Osborne's cheating scandal
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The actress has spoken out on her Instagram following husband Dan's cheating scandal

Jacqueline Jossa has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram yesterday where she speaks about forgiveness, only a month after her husband, Dan Osborne was accused of cheating on her with Alexandra Crane.

The soap actress, who has spoken out about her struggles with mental health posted a selfie with a caption that included the line "Forgive someone you know is sorry and let it go" suggesting that she has forgiven her other half.

Reality star Dan is the father of Jacqueline's two daughters, Ella and Mia and was linked to Love Island's Alexandra Crane only last month.

Read more: Dan Osborne 'cheats' with Alexandra Crane

View this post on Instagram

Put yourself first always. Ask yourself is it serving you or stressing you? Happy hump day. When I started EastEnders when I was 17years old. (I am now 26) I was lucky enough to be so well looked after and give the care that come with “fame” and what not. I went to therapy when I needed it and even when I didn’t feel I needed it and turns out, it always comes in handy and doesn’t mean you’ve lost the plot. It means you are in control of your feelings and owning your stuff! Never be afraid to ask for help or even just go for a chat. You don’t need to be going through a terrible time to need guidance and help. We look after our bodies our skin, our looks.. but when it comes to our brains (very important) we tend to neglect it and stuff our feelings in boxes never to be opened again. Instead of dealing and healing. For example: Say sorry for the things you know you are doing wrong, it will set you free. Forgive someone you know is sorry and let it go, it will set you free. Talking to a therapist, getting some counselling doesn’t mean you aren’t well. #takecontrol 🖤 —————————————- Sweet dreams.

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

The Sun reported that he was seen "snogging" her in Manchester's Neighbourhood bar as they partied with pal Olivia Attwood.

A source told the paper: "Dan was all over Alexandra. At one point he grabbed her and kissed her."

Although there were reports Jacqueline, 26, had dumped Dan, it seems like she's decided to forgive him.

Her post started: "When I started EastEnders when I was 17years old. (I am now 26) I was lucky enough to be so well looked after and give the care that come with “fame” and what not.

"I went to therapy when I needed it and even when I didn’t feel I needed it and turns out, it always comes in handy and doesn’t mean you’ve lost the plot.

"It means you are in control of your feelings and owning your stuff! Never be afraid to ask for help or even just go for a chat. You don’t need to be going through a terrible time to need guidance and help."

The star continued: "We look after our bodies our skin, our looks.. but when it comes to our brains (very important) we tend to neglect it and stuff our feelings in boxes never to be opened again. Instead of dealing and healing.

"For example: Say sorry for the things you know you are doing wrong, it will set you free.

"Forgive someone you know is sorry and let it go, it will set you free.

"Talking to a therapist, getting some counselling doesn’t mean you aren’t well."

