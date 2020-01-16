James Corden reveals he always wears Spanx underwear to look slim in suits

The star has revealed he loves Spanx and wants to wean himself off them. Picture: PA/Amazon

By Mared Parry

The British funnyman has told how he swears by the pull-in underwear and he wants to stop wearing them.

James Corden has revealed that his secret to looking good in his fitted suits on the red carpet is wearing everyone's favourite pull-in underwear, Spanx.

The Gavin and Stacey actor and creator told of how he loves the stretchy bodysuits and that they're a pretty huge part of his life.

READ MORE: What's James Corden's job in the US, and what's his net worth?

The actor and TV presenter revealed his secret. Picture: YouTube

The star in 2007 sporting a fuller figure. Picture: PA

The star, 41, has always been open about his struggle with his weight, even after losing a whopping six stone since his TV breakthrough, and has said how he'd love to ditch the very forgiving undies in 2020.

Speaking on his talkshow The Late Late Show, which he hosts in America, the father-of-three said: “I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx.

“I’m not even joking. My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx.

“It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, I won’t know what to do. I’ll be breathing.”

James looks great recently but had admitted his weight still fluctuates a little. Picture: PA

After he was questioned by his guests, RuPaul Charles and Rachel Brosnahan on how everyone will know when he's stopped wearing them, James added: “You’ll know, babe.

"I will shout it from the rooftops. It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.”

He opened up about his use of Spanx after Rachel was speaking about her experience wearing corsets on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, stating she was almost injured in her costume due to the ridiculously tight corset underneath.

Corden has often spoken out against fat-shaming comments, and after he was slated by TV host Bill Maher, the Brit snapped back, saying: " "Let’s be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying.

"And bullying just makes the problem worse.

"If making fun of fat people made them lose weight, there’d be no fat kids in schools... And I’d have a six-pack by now."