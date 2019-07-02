Jamie Oliver plans fresh start by renewing his vows to wife Jools

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The TV chef has endured a tough year but now wants to re-marry his wife in celebration of their 20th anniversary next year

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has revealed she and her husband of 19 years will renew their wedding vows in a sweet ceremony next year.

The celebration will mark 20 years of marriage for the couple, who have suffered a tough year after the TV chef's chain of restaurants went into administration.

Jools, 44, who shares five children with husband Jamie, told Red magazine this time around they want to "do things differently" and switch their first wedding's "classic English" theme for a more relaxed, boho vibe.

She told the publication: "Next year we'll have been married 20 years and we're going to get married again, but do things differently – outside and barefoot.

"Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!"

Remembering her special day back in June 2000, Jools recalled: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

The Olivers will also be taking a well-earned break from work after what Jamie, 44, has described as a "challenging" year.

The celebrity cook was "deeply saddened" when his restaurant empire collapsed in May, causing around 1,000 staff members to lose their jobs.

And his supportive wife has now admitted the family are in desperate need of some time out.

She added: "Everyone looks shattered and we all need a break.

"All I wanted was children and to get stuck into home life. I was quite true to myself in that way."

It seems the mother-of-five has been a real source of strength for Jamie, who paid tribute to his loving wife on Instagram on their 19th wedding anniversary.

Next to a photo of Jools enjoying a plate of pasta at The River Café in West London, he wrote: "Happy 19th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver!!!

"I can't believe it's 19 years already?! Time has just flown by. My wedding day was one of the best days of my life, we kept it private and surrounded ourselves by loving friends and family and what a joy it was…

"Jools thanks for being the best friend a wonderful wife and truly amazing mother to our Oliver clan.

"Without question you've been the back bone behind anything good I've ever done, what a journey we've had. Big love Jamie xxx."

Jools also took to social media to share a heartfelt post on their anniversary, writing: "Happy 19 years married to my absolute favourite xxx."

The couple, who began dating when they were just 17, married on June 24th 2000 in a traditional ceremony in Essex.