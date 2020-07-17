Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools suffered heartbreaking miscarriage during lockdown

17 July 2020

Jools Oliver has opened up about miscarrying
Jools Oliver has opened up about miscarrying. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has revealed that she suffered another miscarriage during lockdown.

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools has revealed she miscarried just three weeks ago.

The 45-year-old has five children with her TV chef husband: Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and River, three.

But Jools has tragically suffered three miscarriages since the birth of her youngest son River in 2016.

Speaking as a guest on Heart presenter Zoe Hardman’s Made By Mammas podcast, she admitted to ‘pining for a sixth child’ before her 47th birthday next November.

Jools and Jamie Oliver with their family
Jools and Jamie Oliver with their family. Picture: PA Images

She candidly said: “I really do but I’ve just had three miscarriages since then and I’m thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I’m thinking: ‘No.’

"I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy."

Admitting that ‘Jamie is still up for’ having another baby, she continued: “I haven’t got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is.

“But just that little baby, it’s a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can’t help it.”

Sadly, Jools has now suffered a total of five miscarriages in total, with two before she gave birth to River.

Discussing her previous miscarriages, Jools said: "I went to see the doctor the other day and he said: 'How are you mentally?'

"I thought about it and I went: 'Well, this is the fifth one now.' I had two before River, and they've been early ones, the last two have been at six-and-a-half weeks.

“I’m really good at going ‘Right, I’m pregnant but it won’t work so I’m just going to carry on,’ whilst everyone gets really into it and I have really learnt to not because I’m kind of not very positive about it.”

Admitting she didn’t even tell her mother about her most recent miscarriage, Jools added: “I did have a pretty dangerous one, I think it was my second one which was really dangerous for myself so my family don’t want me to do it again.

20 exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend ❤️ we were due to renew our wedding vowels this summer but that can wait! 20 years married but together 27 years my first true love ❤️ Yes I drive you Bonkers and you probably deserve a medal etc..but being with you feels like home (and you know much I love to be at home)!!! I treasure the daily texts you send, you are romantic and constantly positive funny and a dedicated brilliant dad ❤️ we have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky. Thank you for loving me the way you do ❤️ we did it, on to the next chapter x Was devastated to have lost out real wedding video in one of our house moves so this is cobbled together from home videos. Truly the happiest day with the most wonderful memories. Still 20 years later my dance moves need updating 🤣 better sort that out for our next wedding 🏹🤍 xxx

“I understand because my life is more important so I sometimes may not tell the sisters because I don’t want to hurt their feelings, I’d rather just not say because they’ll be worried about me specially during lockdown…

“Telling my mum, well, especially because I couldn’t see her, would have really upset her so I kept that quiet. She knows now, but, you know…at the time I didn’t tell her.”

Read More: Jamie Oliver is on the hunt for takeaway lovers to star in an exciting new TV show

Jamie and Jools celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last month, after tying the knot in 2000.

And Jools tributed her husband and their children with a poignant message on social media which reads: “We have created 5 wonderful children and lost our 5 little stars in the sky.”

If you have been affected by this story, The Miscarriage Association is a charity that offers support to people who have lost a baby.

They have a helpline (01924 200 799, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm) and an email address (info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk).

