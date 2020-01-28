Jamie Oliver is on the hunt for takeaway lovers to star in an exciting new TV show

Jamie Oliver is looking for takeaway lovers. Picture: Channel 4/Getty Images

The TV chef has launched a search for wannabe chefs to take part in a new project.

If you love a takeaway pizza every Friday night, or can’t help but tuck into some fried chicken after a hard days work, it might be worth getting in touch with Jamie Oliver.

Yep, the 44-year-old has a very exciting opportunity for those of us who would prefer to pick up the phone rather than slaving away in the kitchen.

In a post on Instagram, dad-of-five Jamie has called upon 'non-cooks' to take part in the 'exciting' new TV programme.

He wrote: "Guys I'm working on a new TV show and I'm looking for people who eat a lot of takeaways and want to stop relying on them and learn how to cook for themselves!!

"If you know someone who loves food but doesn't love cooking, click the link for an application form and let me know all about them!!"

On Jamie's website, it then reads: "Whoever you are, whatever your age or background, we are looking for non cooks to take part in an exciting new TV programme.

Read More: EastEnders’ Whitney Dean spoilers: What to look out for as Leo King storyline meets dramatic finale

"If something is stopping you, or someone you know, from putting that apron on, then we would love to hear from you!"

If you want to apply on behalf of yourself - or someone you think could do with a cooking masterclass - you can download a form here.

Read More: Holly Willoughby shocked as lovestruck pensioner, 80, shares graphic details about sex with Egyptian toyboy, 35

The form then asks applicants to attach two photographs: one of yourself and one of your kitchen, before asking questions such as ‘what’s your favourite food?’, ‘how would you rate your cooking?’ and ‘what would you most like Jamie's help with?’

Once filled in, it can be sent over to applications@jamieoliver.com. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and a legal resident of the UK.

And it seems as though plenty of people are desperate to get on the show, as one woman commented: “Well I'm a master at burning toast…”

Another said: “Can’t wait for this Jamie,” while a third added: “Can I nominate my husband, he wants to know how to cook and also enjoy a variety of food, but still at the age of 45 he struggles with new things and what do do with them.”