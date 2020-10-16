John Legend shares emotional message for wife Chrissy Teigen following tragic baby loss

John Legend said he was in "awe" of his wife following their tragic loss. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

By Alice Dear

Warning: distressing content. John Legend has spoken out for the first time since he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, tragically lost their son.

John Legend has shared an emotional and heartbreaking message to his wife on Instagram.

This comes after the singer and songwriter dedicated his track Never Break to Chrissy Teigen during a performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The couple announced they had lost their son – who they named Jack - at the start of October, when Chrissy was around half way through her pregnancy.

Now, breaking his silence on social media since the tragic loss, John said he was in "awe" of his wife's strength.

Chrissy and John announce the tragic news at the start of October. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

He wrote: "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

John Legend thanked fans for their words of love and comfort during this hard time. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

He went on to thank everyone who has been sending well wishes, flowers, cards and words of comfort since their loss.

He said: "We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know."

John added that people sharing their own similar stories has been "comforting" as they know they're "not alone".

The All Of Me hitmaker finished the emotional message off by telling fans Chrissy would have "more to say" when she is ready.

