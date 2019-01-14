Who is Joshua Ritchie: Charlotte Crosby’s boyfriend’s TV career, age and Instagram revealed

Joshua Ritchie has appeared on Love Island and Ex On The Beach and is dating Charlotte Crosby. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Joshua Ritchie has appeared on Ex On The Beach and is currently dating ex-Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby

You may know him from Ex On The Beach 2017, Love Island 2015 or just as that bloke that Charlotte Crosby keeps posting loved-up pics with all over Instagram - but who is Josh Ritchie? What is he famous for? And is he about to become father to a little baby Crosby-Ritchie?

We investigate...

Who is Joshua Ritchie? What age is he?

Joshua Ritchie is 24 and hails from Bolton, Greater Manchester. He used to work as a joiner before starting his telly career in 2015.

Was Josh Ritchie on Love Island?

He was indeed! Back in 2015, a time before Love Island took up literally our entire lives, it was a modest and only moderately popular ITV show that had been revamped from its original noughties version starring Calum Best et al.

Josh Ritchie came third in Love Island 2015. Picture: ITV

Josh appeared on this series on Love Island, making a slight name for himself in the reality television circuit.

You may not remember Josh on the show, as it only gained the prominence it has today in the following series, starring the likes of Nathan Massey, Cara de la Hoyde, Olivia Buckland.

He finished third with his friend-partner Lauren Richardson. Jessica Hayes (who's expecting her first baby) and Max Morley were crowned winners of that series.



Joshua Ritchie on Ex On The Beach

Josh shot to fame in 2017 after appearing on Ex On The Beach series 7. Speaking before he went on the show, he claimed to have hopes to use his fame to become a property developer with a large portfolio of houses.



Who is Joshua Ritchie's girlfriend? Is he dating Charlotte Crosby?

He is indeed! Josh and ex-Geordie Shore star Charlotte first sparked relationship rumours in December 2017 when they started posting loved-up selfies on Instagram. Charlotte has recently split up from her ex Stephen Bear.

Speaking about introducing him to her parents in the early stages, Charlotte said: "Josh went down a treat. They really liked him and said he was a very genuine, nice boy. Dad and him were talking about football, but me mam was so drunk and was saying some odd things.

"At one point, she told him, 'be careful, Charlotte is very unpredictable'. And I said, 'Mam! I can't believe you said that.' I think she meant to say I could have a bit of a temper. He's probably never going to love me now!", she continued to heat magazine.



Are Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie having a BABY? What happened with those pregnancy rumours?

Charlotte recently sparked rumours she was expecting after posting a photo to Instagram of her seemingly cradling her stomach.



However, neither Char nor Josh have confirmed the speculation.

Speaking of his relationships, what happened with Joshua Ritchie and Stephanie Davis?

Josh confirmed back in 2017 that he shared a loved-up night with Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis. The pair even posted a Snapchat video in which they were both NAKED and he was playing with his, uhm, manhood.

There was even rumours that he was the father of Steph's baby Caben-Albi after he jokingly told The Sun: "I’m worried – she could be turning up on my doorstep with a baby any time soon."

It was later confirmed that Jeremy McConnell was the father after a DNA test live on This Morning. Yikes.

Does Joshua Ritchie have Instagram?

Of course he does! You can follow him @joshuaritchie1





