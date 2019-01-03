Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie relationship: Inside the couple’s romance, from pregnancy rumours to break-ups

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie confirmed their relationship in February 2018. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie Shore star and her Ex On The Beach boyfriend started dating in February 2018

Charlotte Crosby is famed for her whirlwind romances.

The 28-year-old reality TV star has had a string of failed relationships, which have seen her split with Geordie Shore co-star Gaz Beadle, Stephen Bear, Ash Harrison and long term love Mitch Jenkins.

But it looks as though her latest love, Ex On The Beach’s Joshua Ritchie, could be here to stay as rumours are circling that Charlotte is pregnant with their first child.

Here, we take a look back at their relationship, from pregnancy rumours to the couple's rocky patches.

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie relationship timeline

Charlotte first met Josh in late 2017 as her turbulent romance with Just Tattoo Of Us co-star Stephen Bear was coming to an end.

In fact, the beginning of the Geordie Shore favourite and Josh's relationship was caught on camera as part of her MTV programme, The Charlotte Show.

In February 2018, Charlotte confirmed the couple’s relationship status with a sweet Instagram snap that marked the date they got together.

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie split

However their blossoming romance was hit with split rumours in September last year when the couple had a ‘huge row after his boozy night out’. Reports claimed that Charlotte was unable to contact Josh while she was away in Iceland with her mum Leticia.

After unfollowing each other on social media, the pair reunited and Charlotte later said: "I think I'm gonna start to plan my wedding now...

"I mean, I'm not engaged or haven't been asked but preparation is key."

The feisty Geordie also reassured fans on Instagram, telling them that Josh "makes her insanely happy".

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?

After posting a picture of herself cradling her stomach on social media, Charlotte Crosby caused her fans to speculate that she was pregnant.

The MTV star sparked rumours on Instagram on January 2nd 2019 by sharing a snap of herself in a tight green jumpsuit, strategically placing her hands in the suggestive spot.

She's previously announced on Twitter that she was "so broody it’s a joke”. Fans responded with praise for the star, saying she’d make a "a great mum”.

In April 2016, Charlotte tragically suffered an ectopic pregnancy while her boyfriend at the time, Gaz Beadle, was away filming Ex On The Beach.

He has since had a child with girlfriend Emma McVey.