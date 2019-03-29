Joshua 'JP' Patterson says he's lucky to have 'strong woman' Binky Felstead in his life

JP opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Binky Felstead. Picture: Heart

Former Made In Chelsea stars JP and Binky share 21-month-old daughter India together

Joshua 'JP' Patterson has praised his ex Binky Felstead, saying he's lucky to have such a 'strong woman' in his life.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, who shares 21-month-old India with Binky, spoke exclusively to Heart.co.uk about parenthood and his relationship with Binky, who he split from in September last year.

He said: "Seeing Binky and seeing a mother with a child... you always respect a woman, but i think the respect you have for a woman and to see what they go through... becoming a parent and being a parent is more than you can ever imagine.

"The amount of admiration I have for women and what they do, I think is incredible.

"I don't think a lot of men would be able to do what a woman does to be honest with you. i think they really are the cement of everything, and it just makes you very very grateful."

He continued: "Just seeing a mother with their child. Don't get me wrong, there's some amazing dads out there. But I look at the way India is with Binks, and she's just the most incredible mother. And it just makes you feel very grateful. Our daughter, as long as she has her mother in her life, she's destined to have an amazing life.

Although they are no longer a couple, the former MIC stars work together to raise India, and JP added: "We work so well as a team. I Think we respect each other so much. We both understand that we both individually have ambitions in our life that we want to fulfil, and you have to sometimes prioritise the other person's."

JP recently completed the Berlin marathon alongside his best friend Ben, who was left paralysed after a motorcycle accident.

The pair filmed their feat in a documentary titled: Joshua Patterson & Ben Tansley's Documented Journey to Berlin.

He also revealed that he had Binky to thank for his ability to complete the feat.

"When I did my speech for the premiere, one of the things we said is that we're so thankful for the strong women we have in our lives," he said.

"Because without Kate and without Binks we wouldn't be able to do the crazy challenges that we do. Because we both parents, and the fact that they enable us the opportunity to go and do these challenges and they look after our children we're just so grateful for it."