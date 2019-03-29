Joshua 'JP' Patterson says he's lucky to have 'strong woman' Binky Felstead in his life

29 March 2019, 12:05

JP opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Binky Felstead
JP opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Binky Felstead. Picture: Heart

Former Made In Chelsea stars JP and Binky share 21-month-old daughter India together

Joshua 'JP' Patterson has praised his ex Binky Felstead, saying he's lucky to have such a 'strong woman' in his life.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, who shares 21-month-old India with Binky, spoke exclusively to Heart.co.uk about parenthood and his relationship with Binky, who he split from in September last year.

Read more: Joshua 'JP' Patterson reveals why he hates being described as a 'co-parent' with Binky Felstead

He said: "Seeing Binky and seeing a mother with a child... you always respect a woman, but i think the respect you have for a woman and to see what they go through... becoming a parent and being a parent is more than you can ever imagine.

"The amount of admiration I have for women and what they do, I think is incredible.

"I don't think a lot of men would be able to do what a woman does to be honest with you. i think they really are the cement of everything, and it just makes you very very grateful."

He continued: "Just seeing a mother with their child. Don't get me wrong, there's some amazing dads out there. But I look at the way India is with Binks, and she's just the most incredible mother. And it just makes you feel very grateful. Our daughter, as long as she has her mother in her life, she's destined to have an amazing life.

Although they are no longer a couple, the former MIC stars work together to raise India, and JP added: "We work so well as a team. I Think we respect each other so much. We both understand that we both individually have ambitions in our life that we want to fulfil, and you have to sometimes prioritise the other person's."

JP recently completed the Berlin marathon alongside his best friend Ben, who was left paralysed after a motorcycle accident.

The pair filmed their feat in a documentary titled: Joshua Patterson & Ben Tansley's Documented Journey to Berlin.

He also revealed that he had Binky to thank for his ability to complete the feat.

"When I did my speech for the premiere, one of the things we said is that we're so thankful for the strong women we have in our lives," he said.

"Because without Kate and without Binks we wouldn't be able to do the crazy challenges that we do. Because we both parents, and the fact that they enable us the opportunity to go and do these challenges and they look after our children we're just so grateful for it."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Ali and Dec asset

Declan Donnelly makes X-rated confession about sex with wife Ali Astall
James Arthur posted an emotional statement to Twitter

'Crippling anxiety' forces James Arthur to cancel charity gig hours before he's due on stage
Barry and Paul Chuckle enjoyed success across five decades

Paul Chuckle reveals brother Barry visits him from beyond the grave

News

Channing Tatum shared an adorable tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram

Channing Tatum shares gushing tribute to his 'baby' Jessie J on Instagram
Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby

Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby

Trending on Heart

Could synthetic alcohol mean we'll never have to suffer through a hangover again? (Getty

Synthetic alcohol that's HANGOVER-FREE might soon be available

Lifestyle

The woman has sparked outrage by claiming women shouldn't wear leggings (stock image)

Mum begs woman to stop wearing leggings because they're 'corrupting her sons'

Lifestyle

Sex has been linked to hay fever relief

Sex is the cure to hayfever say researchers who urge Brits to get frisky in pollen season

Lifestyle

Steve Irwin would have turned 57 this year

Who was Steve Irwin? How did the wildlife expert die? How old was Steve Irwin when he died? Everything you need to know
Audio Illusion asset

Brainstorm or green needle? Audio illusion leaves the public divided

Lifestyle

How do you do up your bra? Twitter is debating the correct method (stock image)

How do YOU do up your bra? The correct method is dividing the internet

Lifestyle