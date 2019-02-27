Joshua 'JP' Patterson reveals why he hates being described as a 'co-parent' with Binky Felstead

JP and Binky split up in September last year. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Former Made In Chelsea stars JP and Binky are parents to daughter India

Joshua 'JP' Patterson has opened up about being a dad to 20-month-old India, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend and former Made In Chelsea co-star Binky Felstead.

The pair announced their split in September last year, and share custody of their daughter - but JP told Heart that he doesn't like their situation being described as 'co-parenting'.

Read more: Stacey Solomon to join Celebrity Juice following Fearne Cotton's exit

"I hate that term," he told us. "For me it's parenting. What is co-parenting? I don't think it makes a difference, you're just not in the same room together.

"I think the most important thing of all is that you support one another. People are so in fear of not being a family and being together, and for them not being together is a broken home. And one thing I've realised is just because you're not together doesn't mean that you can't be happy.

"And I think the way India is and how happy she is is a reflection of Binks and I as parents and the life that we wish her to have.

"I try and say to everyone just be a parent. Just be a mum and dad."

He also opened up about his relationship with Binky, saying: "I think we respect each other so much. We both understand that we both individually have ambitions in our life that we want to fulfil. And you have to sometimes prioritise the other persons."

JP recently completed the Berlin marathon alongside his best friend Ben, who became paralysed after a motorcycle accident.

The pair filmed their feat in a documentary titled: Joshua Patterson & Ben Tansley's Documented Journey to Berlin".

Speaking to Heart about the film, JP said: "It's a really raw documentary because I initially went into this helping a friend who lost his legs and he has this disability. You would think that the documentary is about him, but somehow along the way things in my life progressively get worse and ends up him supporting me as much as I support him."

"So it's a really really raw documentary. It was tough for me to watch back because there's moment where I'm down on my knees to be honest, and I'm struggling."

NOW READ:

Kate Wright shares emotional post about being a stepmum to Rio Ferdinand’s kids

More heartache for Gemma Collins as mum is rushed to hospital with pneumonia days after Arg split

The Bachelor UK contestants: including an X Factor reject and a wannabe Kardashian