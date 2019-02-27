More heartache for Gemma Collins as mum is rushed to hospital with pneumonia days after Arg split

Gemma Collins has a close bond with her mother Joan. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

The Towie star jetted back from holiday to be by her mum Joan's side.

Gemma Collins’ mother Joan has been rushed to hospital after falling ill with pneumonia.

The Dancing on Ice star lamented the fact she’s had a tough week in a heartfelt Instagram post following her acrimonious split from long-term boyfriend James Argent.

Gemma told fans on Instagram: "My poor mummy in hospital with pneumonia coming home @joancollins1 to be right by your side I love you #itsnotbeenagoodweek."

According to reports, Gemma was told about the news while filming The Real Housewives of Cheshire, and abandoned her latest reality gig to rush home.

“Gemma is absolutely distraught,” a source told The Sun.

They explained: “Her mum has been ill for some time but it has taken a real turn in the last day or two and she has been taken to hospital which has been scary for Gemma, let alone Joan.

"Gemma wants to be there for her mum but has to try and deal with this alongside the fact Arg still hasn’t apologised to her for his comments."

The 38-year old reality star dumped boyfriend Arg earlier this week after he posted an unflattering photo of her sleeping online.

Their blazing row then escalated when Arg reportedly sent her a barrage of abusive text messages - including one in which he told her she has “more rolls than Greggs.”

Read more: Gemma Collins DEPRESSED after getting Dancing On Ice boot

In volatile messages revealed by The Sun, Arg writes: “You are a fat joke of a woman. An absolute car crash! You’re nearly 40 f***ing years old, you embarrassment.”

Sources claim tension in Gemma and Arg’s relationship worsened during her time on Dancing on Ice, with insiders claiming Arg struggled to deal with his girlfriend’s rising fame.

They added: “Arg has become very nasty since her appearance on Dancing On Ice.

"It’s just like A Star Is Born. Gemma feels Arg cannot handle the fact her fame has become so much bigger than his.”