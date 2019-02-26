'You've got more rolls than Greggs': Gemma Collins' pain at Arg's fat-shaming slurs

Gemma Collins and Arg, pictured in October 2018. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The GC dumped her Towie co-star boyfriend after he posted a photo of her snoring on Instagram - but it seems that wasn't the end of his callous behaviour.

Gemma Collins broke up with Arg after he viciously FAT SHAMED her - crowing: "You've got more rolls than Greggs."

It emerged that the Towie co-stars went their separate ways yesterday after a tumultuous seven year relationship, with an unflattering photo Arg posted - and later deleted - of his 38-year-old partner sleeping being cited as the reason.

But it has since emerged that Arg went on to send the plus-size designer a string of abusive messages after she called time on their union.

A source told The Sun that the messages read: "You are a fat joke of a woman. An absolute car crash! You’re nearly 40 f***ing years old, you embarrassment.

"You fat horrible lump. Nasty mean woman. Who the f*** do you think you are?

Arg posted an unflattering picture of Gemma on social media. Picture: Instagram

"You’ve got more rolls than Greggs.”

The paper reports that Gemma believes that her relationship with the 31-year-old pub crooner has suffered due to her success on Dancing On Ice - and has compared herself to Lady Gaga's character in Oscar-winning A Star Is Born.

A pal said: “She couldn’t believe he posted a post of her snoring to social media.

“It was utterly unacceptable and humiliating. She feels Arg wouldn’t have done that if he really loved her.

“Arg has become very nasty since her appearance on Dancing On Ice. It’s just like A Star Is Born.

“Gemma feels Arg cannot handle the fact her fame has become so much bigger than his.”

The split will come as a bitter blow to Gemma, who recently admitted that she was hoping to start a family this year after shedding two stone training and competing on the ITV skating show.

Gemma and Arg first got together in 2012 but it hasn't been an easy ride.

She had to deal with him still being in love with his ex Lydia Bright, and there was even an incident in Marbella where he slept with both of them on the same night.

Gemma also supported Arg as he battled drink and drug demons, standing by him as he went through treatment.