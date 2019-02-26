Kate Wright shares emotional post about being a stepmum to Rio Ferdinand’s kids

Kate is stepmum to fiancé Rio Ferdinand's three children. Picture: Instagram

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand got engaged while on holiday in Abu Dhabi last year

Kate Wright has shared an adorable tribute to her stepdaughter Tia on Instagram, writing 'who knew love like this existed' alongside a photo of the two of them together.

Read more: Kate Wright slams 'toxic' friends who 'hate' her relationship with Rio Ferdinand

Kate Wright posted en emotional Instagram about her stepdaughter Tia. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star, 37, also shared a quote that reads: "Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation."

The former TOWIE star also posted a quote about being a stepmum. Picture: Instagram

The couple got engaged in Abu Dhabi last year, and Kate recently revealed that Tia, 7, would be her maid of honour at the wedding.

Earlier this month, she hosted a meal at Kent restaurant Lupo Bianco for her "favourite girls", where each prospective bridesmaid was given a bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems - and Kate posted photos of the adorable gifts on Instagram.

Kate wrote: "What a special day… the day I asked my favourite girls to be my bridesmaids. The most perfect day in every way, overwhelmed with emotion love you all to bits."

And alongside a picture of the gifts, she wrote: "I had a vision of just how I wanted it to be& it was just absolutely perfect 🌸💗🌸".

Rio, who became a single dad to his three children when his wife Rebecca sadly died from cancer in 2015, later took to Instagram to reveal the news that Tia would be the maid of honour.

He wrote: "What this beautiful woman has brought to all of our lives is hard to put into words. But this picture of excitement on my little girls face(pixilated but u get it) says it all.

"Surprising her by revealing that she is going to be the Maid of Honour (the girl in charge she says) on our wedding day & then to see her filled with crazy joy and excitement I could never have imagined before now. These are the moments that melt my heart & pushes my love for you even deeper❤️".

Rio and Kate have been dating since 2016. They met in Dubai shortly after Kate split from her TOWIE boyfriend Dan Edgar, and Kate later quit the show to spend more time with her new beau.

