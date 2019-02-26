Fans fear Kevin Clifton has QUIT Strictly after shock announcement

26 February 2019, 08:24 | Updated: 26 February 2019, 08:35

Has Kevin Clifton hung up his dancing shoes?
Has Kevin Clifton hung up his dancing shoes? Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The professional dancer's future on the BBC show isn't clear after he was confirmed to appear on a new, rival show.

Strictly Come Dancing fans fear Kevin Clifton has QUIT the BBC show after he was announced as a judge on an ITV show.

The dancer, 36, tweeted that will be swapping the dance floor for the judges' desk when All Star Musicals returns to screens.

He wrote: "Delighted and really excited to announce I will be on the judging panel for All Star Musicals."

Read more: Inside Kevin Clifton's relatioship history... including his THREE marriages

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

A further statement from the dancer released via ITV read: “When I was asked if I would like to be part of All Star Musicals I was like ‘hell yeah’, but to be asked to be part of the actual judging panel was another level.

"I am so excited to join the rest of the panellists and being honest, it will be nice to be on the other side of the desk for once.”

Fans were quick to ask if his new gig meant that he wouldn't be returning to Strictly, where he picked up the Glitterball Trophy with Stacey Dooley last year.

Read more: Kevin Clifton thanks Stacey Dooley for making him 'fall in love with dance again'

One asked: "This sounds like a great show, and will definitely be watching. @keviclifton is this instead of strictly this year? I really hope not, love watching you dance and was ridiculously happy when you and @StaceyDooley won last year! x"

Another said: "You are really busy. Hope you will still be doing strictly this year?"

Read more: Kevin Clifton's ex-wife Karen debuts new opera singer boyfriend

Other worried comments included: "Congratulations, this is great news Kevin. Is this instead of strictly? I really hope not, love watching you dance"; and "You are coming back to Strictly, aren’t you?"

Thankfully fans can breathe a sigh of relief - All Star Musicals is just a one-off special, and will air this spring, meaning there will be no overlap with Strictly when it returns in the autumn.

However, Kevin also revealed that he is yet to sign a new contract for the next series, so fans of the likeable star shouldn't be too complacent that he will 100 percent be back on screens.

