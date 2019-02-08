Kevin Clifton reveals he hasn't been asked to return to Strictly Come Dancing yet

8 February 2019, 11:43

Kevin Clifton isn't sure if he will return to Strictly this year
Kevin Clifton isn't sure if he will return to Strictly this year. Picture: Instagram/PA

The professional dancer was crowned the winner of the 2018 series along with his celebrity partner Stacey Dooley.

Kevin Clifton has revealed that he is yet to be asked back to Strictly Come Dancing by BBC bosses.

But if you're a fan there's no need to panic yet as apparently none of the ballroom show's professional dancers have been invited back yet.

Read more: Strictly's Karen Clifton posts first photo of new boyfriend following split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton

During a recent interview the 2018 Strictly champion - who shares the title with 31-year-old journalist Stacey Dooley - said: "Probably in the next month or two they’ll start making phone calls to everyone to talk about the next series and whether they want you back on the show or not.

"You’re never contracted to more than just the series you’re on. ‘Hopefully they’ll give me a call and say, 'We’d love to have you back for the 2019 series', and then I’ll be doing that from August to Christmas."

Surely 36-year-old Kevin from Grimbsy will be a shoo-in to return to the glitzy BBC show after his success in the last series.

And it's not just in 2018 that he did well, prior to that series he had already made his way to four Strictly finals with celebrity dance partners Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright, Louise Redknapp and Susanna Reid.

Last year's professionals line up proved controversial after Strictly Come Dancing veteran Brendan Cole was asked not to return to the show after being part of the cast since its very first series.

