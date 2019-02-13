Kate Wright slams 'toxic' friends who 'hate' her relationship with Rio Ferdinand

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand. Picture: IG/Kate Wright

Kate Wright has spoken out about the negativity in her life in a series of cryptic posts.

Kate Wright, 37, might be planning a wedding to Rio Ferdinand, 40, but the former TOWIE star claims not all of her friends are happy about her blossoming relationship.

Kate, who accepted Rio's proposal after he popped the question with a £400,000 engagement ring in Abu Dhabi last year, has hit out at a friend she has branded 'toxic'.

In a series of cryptic Instagram posts, Kate hinted she would be cutting out any negativity from her friendship circle and even claimed there are some people who are jealous of her romance with Rio.

Katie Wright IG post. Picture: IG/Kate Wright

The 37-year-old blonde beauty shared a post on Instagram that read: "Every now & then a detox is necessary. Cleanse the toxins from your body & life; that means negativity of all forms - food, people, etc...".

Another post read: "Some people only hate you because of the way other people love you."

Kate Wright IG post. Picture: IG/Kate Wright

The news comes after Kate celebrated her engagement by treating her 'favourite girls' to a glamorous lunch where she asked nine friends to be her bridesmaids.

Among the wedding party will be Rio's daughter Tia, 7 - from his previous relationship with late wife Rebecca - who was given the role of maid of honour.

Taking to Instagram Rio praised Kate for the gesture, writing: "What this beautiful woman has brought to all of our lives is hard to put into words. But this picture of excitement on my little girls face(pixilated but u get it) says it all.

"Surprising her by revealing that she is going to be the Maid of Honour (the girl in charge she says) on our wedding day & then to see her filled with crazy joy and excitement I could never have imagined before now.

"These are the moments that melt my heart & pushes my love for you even deeper."