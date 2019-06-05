Katie Price and Kris Boyson sign up for new season of Celebs Go Dating

The pair's turbulent relationship will hopefully be smoothed out by experts Paula and Anna
The pair's turbulent relationship will hopefully be smoothed out by experts Paula and Anna. Picture: E4/Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The duo's relationship is said to be on the rocks (again) as they both sign up for relationship counselling.

Katie Price has been spotted outside the Celebs go Dating office together with on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson, and the pair have recently confirmed they will be appearing on the newest series.

41-year-old Katie and her tomboy Kris, 30, were papped outside the E4 show's offices on Monday only hours after she appeared in court.

The pair headed straight to the TV appearance from court
The pair headed straight to the TV appearance from court. Picture: Instagram

The former model appeared in Horsham Magistrates' Court where she was fined after she pleaded guilty to shouting at ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler's new girlfriend in a school playground.

The celeb couple are no strangers to living their relationship out on-screen as Katie TV series My Crazy Life often features personal trainer Kieran.

Apparently, the Celebs go Dating bosses tried to sign up Katie when she was split up with Kieran last year, but they "couldn't afford the fee she wanted".

Read more: Who is Kris, Katie Price's boyfriend and what do we know about him?

Talking about her decision to join the newest season with her beau, Katie said: We've come to Paul and Anna to help us out because there are just too many people involved in our relationship.

"Too many chefs around and too many stories going on about us."

Agency experts Paul C Bronson and Anna Williamson are excited to be introducing relationship counselling into the TV show, with Anna explaining: "We're really pleased and excited to be opening up the agency to couples this time.

"Couples therapy is something that can be hugely beneficial to all relationships."

Katie went straight to the Celebs Go Dating office from her court appearance
Katie went straight to the Celebs Go Dating office from her court appearance. Picture: PA

The life coach continued: "It's very much a sign of strength, not weakness, to welcome external help.

"Our viewers are going to learn even more this series about dating and relationship do's, dont's, and dynamics."

A host of stars have already been lined up for the upcoming series, with Lady Colin Campbell, Lauren Goodger, Lee Ryan and Nathan Henry set to appear alongside Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson.

