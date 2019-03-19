Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

19 March 2019, 17:13

Kelly Brook rocked the double denim look for Tuesday's show
Kelly Brook rocked the double denim look for Tuesday's show. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kelly Brook rocked the double denim trend for Tuesday’s show.

Kelly Brook and JK helped London get home on Tuesday night on Heart.

For the show, the presenter perfectly nailed the timeless double denim trend.

The brunette beauty teamed a denim shirt with denim jeans, finishing off the look with a tan belt and matching boots.

Kelly’s denim shirt is by Zara, and is currently available for £19.99.

Kelly's denim shirt is by Zara
Kelly's denim shirt is by Zara. Picture: Zara
Kelly Brook finished off the look with a pair of tan boots
Kelly Brook finished off the look with a pair of tan boots. Picture: New Look

Kelly’s jeans are by New Look, as are her tan boots.

The boots are the Tan Premium Leather Block Heel Chelsea Boots which were in the sale before going out of stock – sorry guys!

Keeping the look simple and chic, Kelly accessorised with a simple tan belt, tucking her shirt into the jeans.

The star wore her makeup natural and her hair straight for the show.

