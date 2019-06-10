Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale party for BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's birthday sparks outrage

Kylie Jenner is being dragged online for her Handmaid's Tale-themed party. Picture: Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has received backlash after her and her pals dressed up as characters from The Handmaid's Tale for a birthday party.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted a series of photos and videos on her Story, celebrating BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's 22nd birthday.

Part of the elaborate celebration was a questionable Handmaid's Tale-themed party, which included a red marquee, handmaids' costumes, "praise be vodka" and "under his eye tequila".

The waiting staff were also dressed in Martha costumes, saying "may the Lord open" and other phrases from the Hulu show, while handing out beverages and food to the guests.

In one of the clips, the makeup mogul could be heard saying: "You know The Handmaid's Tale is my favourite show ever...so for Strassi's birthday...welcome to Gilead."

It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a “Handmaid’s Tale” themed birthday party...SIS... pic.twitter.com/hNUTDDyTp4 — cayley (@cayley_plotkin) June 9, 2019

Given that Margaret Atwood's bestseller is about a dystopian society in which women's rights are completely stripped and handmaids are raped by their Commanders, purely to serve as child-bearing vessels, the reality TV star has received an onslaught of backlash and criticism for her "inappropriate" celebrations.

The public are especially offended, given the current political climate in the States around women's rights and abortion law.

As well as dressing as handmaid's, the guests drank from tumblers with "praise be, bitchez" written on them. Picture: Instagram / Kylie Jenner

One Twitter user reacted: "The fact that Kylie Jenner actually threw a "Handmaid's Tale" themed birthday party is so disturbing. I am actually dumbfounded."

Another added: "Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid's Tale.....so.....who's gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction??"

Women's bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid's tale theme party was a good idea pic.twitter.com/W80sm0RMpn — Ilke Nackerdien (@ilke_zuleika) June 9, 2019

the fact that kylie jenner actually threw a “handmaid’s tale” themed birthday party is so disturbing. i am actually dumbfounded. — zach (@zachabuorf) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening. — Ana María (@anamgom) June 9, 2019

With all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday. This entire family is tone-deaf due to privilege, and don’t you forget it. pic.twitter.com/11ieyxX4ro — emy SDCC (@emythee) June 10, 2019

Can someone please reassure me that "Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale–Themed Party" is a phrase I hallucinated on this festering grease trap of a hellsite — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 10, 2019

I can’t stop thinking about the deep weirdness of Kylie’s Handmaid’s Tale themed party. — Rebecca Eisenberg (@ryeisenberg) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale.....so.....who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction??



WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER — mirandaaithi (@mirandaaithi) June 9, 2019

Bruh Kylie Jenner having a handmaid’s tale party is beyond stupid. These rich women prancing around in the outfits about women losing rights. pic.twitter.com/WeSo8H60Pk — Jilly 😩👌💦 (@DumbBicon) June 10, 2019

Kylie has yet to comment on the incident.